3 things Arne Slot has to fix at Liverpool | Premier League 2023-24

Despite finishing third in the Premier League, winning a domestic cup, and reaching the Europa League quarterfinals, Liverpool fans will likely feel disappointed at the end of the season. The Reds were in a promising position to win the league, but an unexpected dip forced them to settle for the Carabao Cup. This failed to give a proper farewell to Jurgen Klopp.

If Arne Slot manages to replicate the season Klopp's side achieved, it would be considered a success, especially given the managerial transition. However, the intense pressure to win at a club like Liverpool can be overwhelming. Despite a relatively strong season following a forgettable 2022-23 campaign, fans will be looking for long-term improvements under the new manager.

Arne Slot, who has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Reds, will aim to make an immediate positive impact. The 45-year-old's success with Feyenoord attracted interest from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but he chose to remain in the Netherlands last summer. However, when Liverpool approached him a year later, he quickly accepted the offer.

The Reds have been grappling with several persistent issues for more than a couple of years. In this article, we will discuss three of those critical challenges that need to be addressed.

#3 Polish Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez's finishing

Statistically, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz were among the top five worst finishers in the 2023-24 Premier League season. Liverpool might have won the league had the duo been more clinical in front of goal. Diaz scored eight goals from an expected 11.9, while Nunez managed 11 from an expected 16.3.

Arne Slot, known for his dynamic attacking football, will focus on improving the finishing abilities of Diaz and Nunez. Slot previously transformed Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez into a prolific scorer, with the Mexican netting 49 goals over two seasons in the Netherlands. The Dutch coach will aim to replicate this success and enhance the goal-scoring fortunes for Diaz and Nunez at Anfield.

#2 Improve defensive transition

Arne Slot will undoubtedly be concerned with the statistic that Liverpool have been dribbled past 395 times, the most of any side in Europe's top five leagues. During their peak years, the Reds were known for their grit and determination, with midfield stalwarts Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum playing crucial roles.

Fabinho excelled as a no-nonsense number 6, while Wijnaldum provided a perfect blend of defense and attack. Both were physically dominant and effective against the opponent's press.

Despite signing four midfielders - Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool have struggled to maintain their defensive solidity. Notable, aside from Endo, the other three are not conventional defensive midfielders.

To improve their defensive structure, Liverpool would benefit from a top-class defensive midfielder. With limited options available in the market, it will be interesting to see how the club addresses this critical need in the summer transfer window.

#1 Not concede first

Since the latter stages of the 2021-22 season, Liverpool have frequently started their games lethargically. Known for their intensity, the Reds have allowed their opponents to take the lead on 36 occasions in their last 80 league games.

Additionally, during the 2023-24 season, Liverpool's opponents have opened the scoring seven times in 20 cup competition games. This is particularly concerning, given the team's reputation as one of the best defensive sides in the world during their peak between 2018 and 2020.

Arne Slot will need to address this issue of starting games on the backfoot. While Liverpool have often managed to come from behind to win, no head coach wants their team to regularly start games trailing. Slot will need to focus on ensuring his players are tactically and mentally sharp from the outset to avoid giving opponents an early advantage.