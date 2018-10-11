×
3 things Chelsea need to do to become one of the strongest teams in Europe

Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
942   //    11 Oct 2018, 06:44 IST

Maurizio Sarri is the best man for Chelsea
This summer, Antonio Conte left Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri came to replace him. Sarri's Napoli were one of the most interesting teams in Europe to watch and he has now applied his playing style in England which has brought a real revolution to Chelsea Football Club. After a series of defensive coaches, they finally have a coach with a beautiful style of play.

Sarriball is a real joy to watch. Sarri has been at London for only 3 months and the club play a great brand of football, players are improving and they’ve not lost a game yet. After 8 matches played in Premier League, Chelsea have 20 points and remain undefeated along with Liverpool and Manchester City, two teams who are the first favourites to win the league this season. It's hard to believe that Chelsea will win the league this season but they definitely have a strong side to battle until the end.


The West Londoners finally have a manager that can make them one of the strongest teams in Europe. It's up to Chelsea's board to realise that and to fulfill Maurizio Sarri's wishes. Here are 3 things that Chelsea need to do to become one of the strongest teams in Europe.

#1 Sign a new contract with Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is playing his best ever football under Maurizio Sarri
Without a single doubt, Eden Hazard is a player with the best form in Europe. Right now, Eden Hazard is by far the best player in the Premiership. He is thriving in Sarri's system as after 8 matches played in Premier League this season, Hazard has 7 goals and 3 assists. The Belgian has proven that he is Chelsea's most important player.

However, his contract expires in the summer of 2020 and Chelsea's board need to do everything in their power to keep their best player. He is their key player if they want to battle for major trophies in the future his contunued stay at the club is the most important thing at the moment.

Only the sky is the limit with a player like Eden Hazard and they must convince him to stay at the club and they should make him the highest paid player in England because he definitely deserves that.



1 / 3 NEXT
Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
