3 things Cristiano Ronaldo could offer Chelsea should a possible transfer happen this summer

As per The Athletic (via Marca), Chelsea have been linked with a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. His agent Jorge Mendes had a meeting with Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly over the availability of his client.

The American businessman is looking to make at least six new signings at the club after taking over in May 2022. It is still not certain as to who Boehly's preferred choices are in the transfer market.

However, most Blues fans will definitely love the idea of the Portuguese ace joining their team this summer.

The 37-year-old forward returned to England last summer to re-sign for his former club Manchester United from Juventus on a two-year contract.

However, his arrival couldn't stop the Red Devils from missing out on a place in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season. They finished sixth in the Premier League. Manchester United had arguably one of their worst seasons as they extended their trophyless streak to five years.

It will be interesting to see if Ronaldo will want to continue at Old Trafford despite the arrival of Erik ten Hag.

GOAL @goal



Ronaldo to Chelsea was one of the topics discussed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last week, according to The AthleticRonaldo to Chelsea was one of the topics discussed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last week, according to The Athletic 👀Ronaldo to Chelsea was one of the topics discussed 😳 https://t.co/no6cs55bNN

Adding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Thomas Tuchel's side could be a match made in heaven. As such, this article will look at three things the Portugal captain could offer the Blues.

#3 Goals

Ronaldo scored 18 league goals for Manchester United last season

It's no longer news that Ronaldo is arguably one of the best goal-poachers in football history. As such, the Blues will definitely be getting a renowned goal-scorer in the Portuguese.

He is a huge upgrade to almost every attacking player at Chelsea currently, and could offer them an edge in attack.

The west London side clearly lacked a clinical finisher last season and the best example of this was their two matches against Manchester United. They made a total of 45 attempts on goal in both matches but could only score one goal each as both matches ended in a 1-1 draw.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC One year ago, Ronaldo matched Ali Daei for the most goals in men’s international history One year ago, Ronaldo matched Ali Daei for the most goals in men’s international history 🐐 https://t.co/J9rz1HSqRy

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester United last season, despite the crisis that rocked the team. His tally was nine goals better than the Blues' top scorer Romelu Lukaku, who scored 15, despite the Blues having a decent season.

Also, ever since the likes of Diego Costa left Chelsea in 2017, the Blues haven't had a striker who can score 20-plus goals in a season. The Brazilian scored 20 league goals for the Blues during the 2016-17 campaign as Chelsea won the Premier League title.

That could be one aspect the Portuguese could offer Chelsea should he possibly join the Blues, as he is a proven 25-plus-goal-a-season player.

#2 Experience and Leadership

Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'or winner

Another major quality Ronaldo could offer Tuchel should he secure a transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer is his depth of experience.

At age 37, the Portuguese has won it all in football and would definitely be a role model for most of the young players at Stamford Bridge.

P/R Football @prfootbalI Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to win 4 Ballon D ors and 4 UCL's in a period of 5 years. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to win 4 Ballon D ors and 4 UCL's in a period of 5 years.🇵🇹🐐 https://t.co/y4Shw5nTqk

His immense leadership quality could be crucial in motivating the Blues to challenge for titles during the 2022-23 campaign.

There also seems to be a shortage of experienced attackers at Stamford Bridge. With Lukaku's transfer to Inter Milan, the average age of Chelsea's attacking players is currently 24 years.

#1 Commercial Influence

Ronaldo once secured a world-record transfer to Real Madrid 2009

We all know that football itself is a business and every club is very much interested in making a profit as that may be the case.

As such, a possible transfer move for Ronaldo to West London could be a good business bargain for the new Chelsea owners.

The Portuguese is arguably one of the best and most influential players in the world and will definitely boost Chelsea's earnings and reputation.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK The most followed sports person on @instagram . @cristiano leads the way with 451 million followers. The most followed sports person on @instagram. @cristiano leads the way with 451 million followers. https://t.co/J8SRhrXcX5

His merchandise, such as kits and jerseys, would definitely be in high demand if he joins the Blues. This, in turn, could rake in huge amounts of money for the West London club.

According to reports seen in inputmag, the superstar's jersey sales have generated well up to $219 million since his transfer to Manchester United in 2021.

