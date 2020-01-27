3 things Krzysztof Piatek could bring to Manchester United if they sign him

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

27 Jan 2020, 10:38 IST SHARE

Manchester United are interested in signing Krzysztof Piątek

Manchester United are on the market for a striker following an injury to Marcus Rashford. The Red Devils are currently battling on four fronts with a thin squad and are in dire need of reinforcements to stay competitive.

The departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku last summer have left the club short of options in attack, as the pair were not replaced. Even worse, Rashford's injury means that Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood are only options left for Manchester United upfront.

The English giants have been linked with a move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek. Multiple sources indicate that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of the Polish forward and is keen on bringing him to Old Trafford before the January transfer window closes.

In truth, Piatek is a very realistic target, with AC Milan having already signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January. The Swede’s arrival at the San Siro has limited Piatek’s game time and that makes the latter’s departure a great possibility.

United are likely to face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham for the Poland striker's signature, but there’s a lot the Old Trafford faithful can expect, should the club manage to sign him.

Below are three things Piatek could bring to Man United should they capture his signature:

#3 Piatek is the type of target man Manchester United lack

The Polish striker could be an upgrade on Manchester United current striking options

Manchester United’s rebuilding since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson has not gone very well, and the recruitment of strikers has been one of the big disappointments. The signings of Sanchez and Lukaku are typical examples of this sham.

However, should the club be able to sign Piatek, they’d be getting a perfect target man that they’ve lacked for sometime now. The Red Devils have played with both Martial and Rashford as No.9s this season, but none of the two is a typical striker.

In Piatek, United would be getting a player who is truly accustomed to the No.9 role. Not since the days of Robin van Persie and more recently Ibrahimovic have the Red Devils had a player of this sort in their ranks. The Polish striker is strong in the air and can play with his back to the goal.

These are attributes that both Martial and Rashford lack. Surely, Piatek would be an upgrade on the current attacking options that Solskjaer has at his disposal.

1 / 3 NEXT