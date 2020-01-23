3 reasons why Manchester United should look to sign AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek

Krzysztof Piatek (second from right)

Krzysztof Piatek has emerged as one of the prime targets of the January transfer window with a series of European giants presently circling the San Siro and awaiting the opportune time to make a swoop.

Manchester United are the latest contenders to have joined the race for the AC Milan star, having made an approach to sign him a few days ago. The Red Devils were already lacking in the attacking slots after they sold Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan last summer. They were heavily criticised for their failure to bring in replacements for the duo and the appraisal was made worse when they missed out on the signing of Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund over the holidays.

12 - Since Ole Gunnar Solskjær was made permanent manager in March, Manchester United have lost more Premier League games (12) than they have won (11). Nosedive. pic.twitter.com/GPaIthW5DU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2020

David Ornstein of The Athletic recently claimed that the Manchester giants had contacted AC Milan over the possibility of signing Piatek in the ongoing transfer window but face stiff competition from fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Without further ado, we take a look at three reasons why Manchester United should push to sign Piatek in the winter window:

#1 The Red Devils need a quintessential number nine

Piatek has often drawn comparisons to Filippo Inzaghi

Manchester United's need for an archetypal number nine has spanned several months, much to the ire and disappointment of the Old Trafford faithful. Solskjaer had attempted to deploy Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the role before- and has been successful- but the duo appears to be more suited to playing on the wings.

The Premier League giants currently lack both quality and depth in the attacking area with both of their young forwards, particularly Martial, failing to command a coming-of-age progression and transform into players that supporters can consistently bet their money on.

Most Premier League goals scored at Old Trafford for Man Utd since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took charge:



🔴 Marcus Rashford (13)

🔴 Paul Pogba (8)

🔴 Anthony Martial (5)

🔴 Romelu Lukaku (3)

🔴 Mason Greenwood (3)



'Time for someone to step up' 😳 pic.twitter.com/iGU26hAy3H — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 22, 2020

The Red Devils hierarchy has been aware of the problem for a while as Ed Woodward unsuccessfully took steps to bring Haaland into the fold during the January transfer window. With their primary target now plying his trade at Borussia Dortmund, the side could do well to turn their attention to Piatek, a player who is widely considered a natural, out-and-out goal-scorer.

The Poland international may have failed to maintain his goalscoring form for the Rossoneri this season- netting only four in 18 Serie A appearances- but he remains a formidable presence in the final third with undeniable goalscoring abilities.

The 24-year-old possesses immense physical strength and perseverance with an aptitude for finding spaces in crowded areas. His ability to easily glide his way inside the box coupled with his instinctive finishing makes him incredibly dangerous to his opponents. He also serves as an aerial threat courtesy of his towering height and is quite reliable with penalties as well.

A move to Old Trafford could see Piatek reignite his fine goalscoring form and it could pay rich dividends for United, who are gunning for a top-four finish at the end of the campaign.

