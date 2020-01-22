Premier League Transfer News: Edinson Cavani's father reveals striker's possible destination amid United and Chelsea interest

Edinson Cavani

In what can be considered a massive transfer blow to Chelsea and Manchester United, Edinson Cavani's father has claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain striker will likely join Atletico Madrid if he is allowed to leave the French club in the January transfer window.

Could Cavani be on his way to Atletico Madrid?

The Uruguayan has been heavily tipped for a departure from the Parc des Princes after finding himself down the pecking order following the arrival of Mauro Icardi last summer.

A number of Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in the 32-year-old striker but his father, Luis Cavani, has now claimed that his son is more likely to move to Spain if he is permitted to leave.

In an interview with Spanish television show El Chiringuito, he said (via Sky Sports):

"He wants to join another club in Europe. That would please me that he plays here (at Atletico), yes."

"(Diego) Simeone wants him now (in January). The head coach of Paris Saint-Germain (Thomas Tuchel) has also said he needs him to help compete in the Champions League. But PSG do not want him to go to Atletico Madrid if he finds an agreement."

"I think there is a strong chance he will go to Atletico, the option to join the club (Atletico) always remains in June. There are lots of other clubs but when you give your word to a team, you respect it. If tomorrow, if he is available and Atletico still want him, I think he will sign."

While Manchester United were on the lookout for a striker to cover for the injured Marcus Rashford, Chelsea were aiming to ease the pressure off Tammy Abraham by signing a new forward. With this development in the story, the two clubs might have to look for other options now.

