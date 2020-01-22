Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bavarians to activate clauses to buy Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic before the end of the season

Both Phillipe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic arrived at Bayern Munich lasts summer

Bayern Munich are aiming to buy Phillipe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic before the end of the current season, and are looking to activate their respective release clauses, reputed journalist Christian Falk has claimed.

Will Coutinho and Perisic remain at Bayern Munich beyond the summer?

If the Bild report is to be believed, the Bavarians would have to spend a staggering €120 million to sign Coutinho and €25 million to land Perisic on permanent deals.

Both players arrived at the Allianz Arena on loan from Barcelona and Inter Milan last summer and were quickly integrated into the first-team squad owing to the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Coutinho has tallied 7 goals and 7 assists in all competitions for the reigning Bundesliga champions this season while Perisic has registered five goals and seven assists in 20 appearances for the club.

Despite possessing the numbers to back their strong performances, the consensus is that the duo have left a lot to be desired, and their current release clauses will not be easy to justify to the Bayern Munich hierarchy.

The club's interim manager Hansi Flick has mirrored these sentiments when describing Coutinho, stating that the Brazilian's integration into the squad is not yet complete. He said:

"Philippe is a gifted soccer player but he still needs to interact more with his team-mates. I don't think we've integrated him enough yet [to see his best]."

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are hoping the German titans pay €25 million for the permanent signing of Perisic in the summer, but it is understood that Bayern are yet to be convinced by the winger's performances.

It remains to be seen if Bayern Munich would ultimately make Coutinho and Perisic permanent signings at the Allianz Arena, especially as they are already plotting deals for the likes of Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane.

