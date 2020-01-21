Arsenal push to sign Jerome Boateng on loan, Premier League rules stall Gunners' midfielder pursuit and more: Arsenal Transfer Roundup, 21st January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Arsenal transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the north London giants today.

Arsenal interested in signing Jerome Boateng on loan

If reports from the Daily Star are to be believed, Arsenal will push to sign Jerome Boateng on loan from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window although the Bundesliga giants are believed to be reluctant on parting with the defender.

The Gunners' interest in the Germany international escalated when they made initial contact with the Bavarians over his probable wages and fees in the event of a transfer. However, the club were understood to have told the player that he will not be allowed to leave the Allianz Arena this month as they are suffering a defensive injury crisis of their own.

Arsenal, who are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, are now aiming to take Boateng on loan for the remainder of the season while they also plan a permanent move for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano once the campaign comes to an end this summer.

Gunners dealt a blow in Bruno Guimaraes chase

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal have been dealt a massive blow in their pursuit of Athletico Paranese midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as the Brazilian outfit are now keen on retaining a portion of the player's ownership upon a transfer.

Lyon, who are also interested in the player, are understood to have had a €17 million opening bid for the 22-year-old rejected as the South American club want at least €20 million and a part of the ownership rights of the player.

However, Premier League rules dictate that an English club would not be allowed to buy a player without full ownership of his economic rights. The third-party ownership rule states,

"We need to be satisfied that any player joining a Premier League club has no third-party interests in his registration rights in order for him to be formally registered.

"We believe that the practice threatens the integrity of competitions, reduces the flow of transfer income into the sport and has the potential to exert external influence on player transfer decisions. A club need to own 100 percent of a player's registration and so-called "economic rights" cannot be split out."

Layvin Kurzawa set to become an Arsenal player at the end of the season

Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa is set to join Arsenal on a five-year deal in the summer, according to France Football.

The Frenchman, whose present contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season, has been linked with a move to the Emirates for quite some time now.

Kurzawa switching agents to a UK-based company recently added fuel to speculation about his potential switch north London, and it seems a summer move is on the cards.

As per the report, Arsenal are already in advanced talks with the left-back over a summer switch and barring any big set-back, the 27-year-old will be seen wearing the famous Red and White jersey next season.

Mikel Arteta concedes Arsenal may not bring in January signings

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that the club might not bring any new faces onto their books during the January transfer window.

The Gunners were heavily linked to a series of targets across Europe as they aim to find reinforcements and covers for a squad that has been plagued by injury. Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot are among the players who have been closely monitored by the north London giants.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Arteta conceded that they are not edging closer to any agreement with a player in the ongoing transfer window. He said,

"Things haven't moved at all since the weekend. There is nothing new to say on any individual players. When we have more info, we'll let you know."

When asked about the possibility of not making any signings this month, the Spaniard replied,

"It's a possibility, yes. I would not be unhappy without anyone in because we couldn't, it's because the players have to be players who can really help us and make a difference in the squad, not just [signing] for the sake of bringing in players."

