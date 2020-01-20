Christian Eriksen's agent wants to close Inter Milan transfer by tomorrow, Spurs make contact with Real Madrid over Luka Jovic and more: Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Roundup, 20th December 2020

Christian Eriksen

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Tottenham Hotspur transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the north London club today.

Christian Eriksen inching closer to San Siro switch

Christian Eriksen’s agent will try to thrash out a deal with Tottenham Hotspur over his client’s potential switch to Inter Milan by tomorrow, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Danish playmaker, whose present contract with Spurs is set to expire in the summer, has been heavily linked with a departure from the north London outfit in January.

However, both clubs are yet to reach an agreement over Eriksen’s price with Spurs' valuation of the midfielder said to be at around €20 million, an amount that is €5 million more than what the Italian giants are willing to pay for the former Ajax star.

If Eriksen’s agent fails to convince Tottenham to lower their asking price, it is believed that Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be in direct touch over the deal.

Marotta recently admitted that he had dinner with Eriksen’s agent, and it seems Inter Milan are desperate to get their man before the January transfer window slams shut.

Spurs eye deal for Real Madrid's Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a January move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, reports in Spain have claimed. Jose Mourinho is believed to be keen on bringing the 22-year-old to the north London club amid injury concerns in his attacking line-up.

The Portuguese tactician is understood to have initiated contact with the Spanish giants to discuss the forward's availability as Harry Kane's injury has forced him to dip into the January transfer market for a short-term solution.

The England skipper has been ruled out of action for at least three months with a hamstring injury and Spurs have since been on the lookout for a striker to cover him for the remainder of the campaign.

Jovic, who has only scored once in 18 appearances since his move to Los Blancos, has emerged as one of the top candidates for the job and it remains to be seen if a transfer will indeed materialise before the window slams shut.

Jose Mourinho interested in signing Leicester City's Islam Slimani

Islam Slimani

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is keen on signing Leicester City's on-loan striker Islam Slimani, according to The Telegraph.

The Algerian forward is currently on loan at Monaco for the remainder of the season but Aston Villa were believed to have been interested in cutting his move short for a Premier League return.

Spurs are currently on the lookout for a striker to cover for the injured Harry Kane for the second half of the campaign. Slimani, who has netted seven goals in 11 starts for Monaco, is being considered as a candidate for the job but the Foxes may not be too keen on strengthening a top-four rival.

The north London giants have also been linked with Real Madrid's Luka Jovic and are believed to have made contact with the La Liga titans over a potential move.

