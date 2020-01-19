Atletico Madrid identify Alexandre Lacazette as Cavani alternative, Gunners advised against signing Layvin Kurzawa after Tuchel comments, and more: Arsenal Transfer Roundup, 19th January 2020

Alexandre Lacazette

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Arsenal transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumors surrounding the North London giants today.

Alexandre Lacazette emerges as Edinson Cavani's alternative for Atletico Madrid

If reports in Mundo Deportivo are to be believed, Atletico Madrid will set their sights on Alexandre Lacazette if they fail to sign Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Arsenal striker has shown no signs of wanting a contract extension, with his current deal at the Emirates set to expire in the summer of 2022. He is understood to be disillusioned with life at the North London club and is reportedly keen on challenging for trophies elsewhere.

Cavani remains Los Rojiblancos' primary target but their efforts to land the Uruguayan have so far been unsuccessful. PSG are believed to have already rejected their €10 million (£9m) bid for his services and should Atletico once again fail in their pursuit of the striker, they will turn their attention to Lacazette.

Gunners advised against signing Layvin Kurzawa after Thomas Tuchel dismisses rumors

Layvin Kurzawa

Former Arsenal scout Gilles Grimandi has advised the club against making a move for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa shortly after Thomas Tuchel downplayed the player's exit rumors on Saturday.

The PSG boss poured cold water on suggestions that the France international could depart the Parc des Princes this month, stating that he had not spoken to the defender about any kind of exit. He added that the 27-year-old remains a vital part of his plans at the club, especially in the absence of Juan Bernat in the left-back slot.

Grimandi, who left his scouting role at the Emirates to join Patrick Viera at OGC Nice last year, believes the defender is not worth the hype, saying (via GFFN), "Would I have signed Kurzawa? No. I watched him at Monaco, I think that he is a boy who has quality, a boy who certainly has the potential to be one of the best in his position, but sadly he is lacking in certain areas."

"I don’t see him improving, I don’t see him as a boy who has the hunger to attain the highest level. For Arsenal, he does not have the profile that matches the club’s project. There are youngsters who are coming up, he is already a certain age. I don’t see the point in Arsenal getting Kurzawa."

Also Read: PSG boss Thomas Tuchel addresses Layvin Kurzawa's potential transfer to the Gunners

Mikel Arteta insists that Arsenal are looking to make January signings

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has insisted that the club is making moves in the January transfer market as they look to bolster their squad amid multiple injury problems.

Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney have been ruled out of action for a couple of months while Hector Bellerin is gradually recovering from a long-term injury. The absences have forced the Gunners to use the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka out of their regular positions to take on full-back roles in the squad.

Speaking of the Gunners' transfer activity after their 1-1 draw to Sheffield United on Saturday, Arteta said (via Sky Sports), "The circumstances are changing daily because we keep getting more and more injuries and suspensions. We are there, we are in the market and we are looking for options that could improve us and give us more stability in certain areas, but it’s early to tell anything."

