Arsenal Transfer News: PSG boss Thomas Tuchel addresses Layvin Kurzawa's potential transfer to the Gunners

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Layvin Kurzawa

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Layvin Kurzawa as Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that he has not yet spoken to the defender about an exit.

Also Read: Gunners target Layvin Kurzawa hints at possible PSG exit by linking up with UK-based agency

Gunners dealt massive blow in Kurzawa pursuit

The Gunners are in the market for defensive reinforcements after their options were heavily depleted due to an injury crisis in their defensive line. Mikel Arteta recently declared that the club may be forced to dip into the January transfer window to deepen their selection pool.

While Kieran Tierney has been sidelined for two months due to a dislocated shoulder, Calum Chambers was recently ruled out of action after undergoing surgery on his injured knee. The defensive absences, including the temporary right-back vacancy due to Hector Bellerin's long-term rehabilitation, have left the north London giants with the likes of David Luiz, Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi as the few available choices.

Kurzawa, who is believed to be in advanced talks with Arsenal over a transfer, recently switched agents to a UK-based company, further intensifying speculation of his potential move to the Emirates.

Tuchel has now downplayed the rumours by insisting that the defender remains a key part of his plans at the Parc des Princes. He said (via GFFN),

We need him, we need him. Honestly, I have not spoken with Layvin or anyone else about a departure. We currently have Juan (Bernat) and Layvin for the left-back position, which is good and it must be like that. Juan is injured, what would we do without Layvin? It’s not possible.

He added,

He played well (vs Monaco in mid-week), he is here, he is training very well and it is always the same thing, it is up to him to show what he is capable of. Layvin has done good matches for us, he will play tomorrow if he remains healthy. He was good against Monaco, it is good that he is here and he is an important player for us in this position on the left.

Advertisement

Thus, at this juncture, it remains to be seen if a deal actually goes through and if the Gunners are able to add to their defensive ranks over the days that remain in the transfer window.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog