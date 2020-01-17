Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners target Layvin Kurzawa hints at possible PSG exit by linking up with UK-based agency

Layvin Kurzawa

Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa has announced that he has switched agents to a UK-based company amid heavy links to Arsenal.

PSG reluctant to let Kurzawa leave

The France international announced his decision to join Sports Invest UK, a company that also represents Chelsea star Willian and former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, on Friday morning via his Twitter account. His post reads, "Big news!! I am very excited to join the Sports Invest UK family".

Big news‼️Je suis super excité de rejoindre la famille de Sports Invest UK 🔥🔥🔥

Big news‼️i am very excited to join the Sports Invest UK family🔥🔥🔥 — layvin kurzawa 20 (@layvinkurzawa) January 17, 2020

PSG are believed to be hesitant on letting the left-back leave in the January transfer window but they may be forced to part with him on account of his contract expiring at the end of the season, which means they risk losing him for free in the summer.

The Athletic recently claimed that the Gunners are in advanced talks to sign the 27-year-old as Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen a defence that has been plagued with injury.

Calum Chambers has been sidelined for the remainder of the current season owing to a nasty knee injury while Kieran Tierney has been ruled out of action due to a dislocated shoulder. Sead Kolasinac has also been prone to fitness problems and will miss Saturday's home game against Sheffield United. Meanwhile, Hector Bellerin is yet to fully recover from his hamstring injury.

Kurzawa arrived at the Parc des Princes in August 2015 but has failed to integrate himself into the first-team, having made 90 starts in almost five years at the club. While a different agent does not exactly guarantee a Premier League transfer for the defender, it presents just the right amount of direction change that could get Arsenal fans excited.

