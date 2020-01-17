New PSG offer on the table for Kylian Mbappe, Isco set to make decision on his future amid Chelsea links and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 17th January 2020

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Kylian Mbappe

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Real Madrid transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Spanish giants today.

PSG offer Kylian Mbappe a new deal amid Real Madrid links

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Kylian Mbappe a fresh deal in an attempt to ward off interest from Real Madrid, ESPN sources have reported.

The 21-year-old has been tipped for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after three years with the Ligue 1 giants. The forward is considered one of the most valuable players in modern football with 125 goals under his belt and Los Blancos are believed to be keen on signing him as they look to bolster their attacking ranks.

The France international has two-and-a-half years left on his present contract with PSG but the side are not willing to part ways with him just yet as they have offered a deal that could extend his stay at the Parc des Princes for a couple more years.

Chelsea target Isco to decide on his future after Euro 2020

Isco

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is set to take a call on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of a potential summer move but his suitors will have to wait until after the UEFA European Championship for a decision.

According to Eldesmarque, the Spaniard wants to get the summer's biggest competition out of the way before he can decide on his next destination as a player. Chelsea have been credited with heavy interest in the 27-year-old as they believe he will provide much-needed experience in Frank Lampard's predominantly young squad.

Isco has made almost 300 appearances for Los Blancos and has won a series of titles including four Champions League crowns in his six-and-a-half-year spell at the Spanish capital.

Also Read: Los Blancos to include James Rodriguez in Koulibaly deal, Zidane handed a boost in Donny van de Beek chase and more Real Madrid transfer news

Jorge De Frutos joins Rayo Vallecano on loan

Real Madrid winger Jorge De Frutos has joined Rayo Vallecano on a loan deal until the end of the season, the club confirmed on Friday.

Los Blancos sent the 22-year-old away to Real Valladolid on loan last summer where he struggled for game time and managed only five appearances - three in La Liga and two in the Copa del Rey.

OFICIAL | @Jorge_deFrutosS es nuevo jugador del Rayo Vallecano hasta final de esta temporada.

¡Bienvenido! ⚡️https://t.co/anPQYtvGK8 pic.twitter.com/IymAXnUCXu — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) January 17, 2020

The Spaniard is Rayo Vallecano's first signing of the January transfer window and it remains to be seen how he will progress at the Segunda Division outfit.

Real Madrid to battle it out with Sevilla for Lille forward

Victor Osimhen

According to Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla have joined the race for the signing of Lille forward Victor Osimhen, thereby making Real Madrid's plans of bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu a bit uncertain.

The 21-year-old signed for the Ligue 1 club in a £10.2 million deal last July and netted two goals on his debut against Nantes. He was also named Player of the Month in the French top-flight in October.

Los Blancos have been linked with a move for the Nigerian striker, who has tallied 14 goals and four assists in 26 appearances for Lille so far this season, but it appears they will now face stiff competition from Sevilla for his signature.

Follow the latest transfer rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog