Los Blancos to include James Rodriguez in Koulibaly deal, Zidane handed boost in Donny van de Beek chase and more: Real Madrid Transfer Roundup, 16th January 2020

Rachel Syiemlieh Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020

Kalidou Koulibaly

Real Madrid ready to pay €70 million plus James Rodriguez to land Kalidou Koulibaly

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a bid for Kalidou Koulibaly as Manchester City are believed to be stepping down from their pursuit of the Napoli defender.

The 28-year-old centre-back was heavily linked with the reigning Premier League champions in the January transfer window but Eldesmarque has now reported that the side have abandoned their chase for the defender. The Citizens were understood to have made an offer upwards of £94 million for the services of the Senegal international but the bid was turned down by the Italian giants.

Napoli's rejection of the bid resulted in City's departure from the negotiating table, leaving Los Blancos with more room to cut a deal with the Serie A club. The Madrid giants are understood to be willing to part with €70 million plus James Rodriguez to bring Koulibaly to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Koulibaly is believed to be keen on an exit from the Stadio San Paolo, especially if Napoli fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. It remains to be seen how this saga will pan out in the weeks to come.

Los Blancos handed boost as Donny van de Beek is set to reject new Ajax deal

Donny van de Beek

According to The Telegraph, Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek will likely refuse to sign a new long-term contract with the Dutch giants ahead of a summer move away from the Netherlands.

The reports serve as a great boost for Real Madrid who have been eyeing the 22-year-old as a potential long-term replacement to the ageing Luka Modric.

The highly-rated midfielder may have recently dismissed all talks of a January departure but The Telegraph believes he is unlikely to agree fresh terms with Ajax before the end of the season.

Los Blancos were recently reported to have agreed a €55 million deal with the Eredivisie champions over a potential signing this summer but it remains to be seen if there are any truth to the claims.

Benfica eyeing January swoop for Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz

Benfica are reportedly interested in bringing Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz to the Estádio da Luz in the January transfer window.

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via Daily Mail), the reigning Primeria Division champions are very keen on a move for the Spanish-Dominican forward, who is currently out of favour at the Santiagio Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old has only played 44 minutes of football under Zinedine Zidane this season, having made substitute appearances in the Spanish Super Cup earlier this month.

The Los Blancos man, who was signed from Lyon for a €23 million fee 18 months ago, is believed to be valued at €20 million, and it remains to be seen if Benfica will make an official move for him.

