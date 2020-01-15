Inter Milan Transfer News: Nerazzurri sporting director in London for talks over Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud deals

Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio is currently in London to officially negotiate deals for the potential transfers of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Premier League duo inching closer to San Siro switch?

Ausilio arrived at the English capital this afternoon to begin intensive negotiations with Spurs over the possibility of Eriksen's move to Milan. The Danish international, who will be a free agent at the end of the current season, has been priced at €20 million by the North London giants but Inter are only prepared to pay €12 million plus potential add-ons.

Jose Mourinho has already prepared his side for the impending departure by signing Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan deal earlier today. The Portuguese tactician also has the option to buy the midfielder for £42.76 million at the end of his temporary stint at the club.

Inter sport director Piero Ausilio is now in London to complete talks with Chelsea for Giroud (so close... 🏁) and to start official talks with Tottenham (€20M asked) for Eriksen 🇬🇧 #Inter #THFC #CFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2020

Ausilio is also believed to be in the country to complete talks with Chelsea over the transfer of Giroud, with the Inter supremo aiming to work out an agreement with the west London giants to get the deal over the line. The Frenchman is also understood to be keen on a move to the San Siro, having agreed to personal terms with the Nerazzurri about a week ago.

Inter are reportedly close to the west London outfit's valuation of the striker and the only thing left is for the two clubs to agree on a fee. The Milan giants are expected to cough up €6.5 million plus bonuses for the player's services, a fee that Frank Lampard and his entourage are likely to accept.

With Giroud's transfer saga appearing to be on the edge of a conclusion, Ausilio will turn all his attention to north London, where he will begin negotiations to secure the services of Eriksen.

