Official bid for Bruno Fernandes to be made today, Pogba's agent in talks with Real Madrid and Juventus, and more: Manchester United Transfer Roundup, 15th January 2020

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Bruno Fernandes

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumors surrounding the Red Devils today.

Jorge Mendes arrives in England as official bid for Bruno Fernandes expected today

Manchester United will reportedly submit their final bid for Bruno Fernandes today, with the official transfer expected to be completed some time this week.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Jorge Mendes has arrived in England to complete the formalities required to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford. The super-agent just concluded Gedson Fernandes' transfer to Tottenham Hotspur earlier today and is now expected to end one of the most followed transfer sagas this winter by helping Bruno sign for the Red Devils.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has been heavily linked with the Manchester giants in the January transfer window but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his entourage have so far made no official offers for him.

Also Read: AS Roma's Xherdan Shaqiri loan bid rejected, Reds table €15m offer for Turkish goalkeeper and more Liverpool transfer news

Mino Raiola in talks with Real Madrid and Juventus over Paul Pogba transfer

Paul Pogba

According to Sky Sports Germany, as reported by GGFN, Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has begun talks with Real Madrid and Juventus over the potential transfer of the Manchester United midfielder.

The France international has long been linked with a departure from Old Trafford and even publicly declared his desire to seek new challenges last summer. He was heavily linked with Madrid after Zinedine Zidane vocalized his admiration for him on multiple occasions. Juventus, who have been credited with his transformation into a world-class player, are also believed to be keen on a move for him.

Meanwhile, Raiola reignited his spat with the Red Devils earlier this month by stating that he would never bring any client to the club as he believes they have a tendency to change a player for the worse.

Advertisement

Inter Milan make contact with Tahith Chong's agent

Tahith Chong

Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United star Tahith Chong's agents have met with Inter Milan ahead of a proposed move for the winger.

The 20-year-old's contract at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of the season and a series of clubs are believed to be monitoring his current situation at United.

The Dutchman, who has made 11 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team, was signed from Feyenoord in 2016 and was groomed at the Manchester academy for two years.

The Red Devils are understood to be open to Chong's move to Inter, with a transfer set to make him the third consecutive United player to have switched allegiances to Antonio Conte's side.

Follow the latest transfer rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog