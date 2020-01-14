AS Roma's Xherdan Shaqiri loan bid rejected, Reds table €15m offer for Turkish goalkeeper and more: Liverpool Transfer Roundup, 14th January 2020

Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool reject Xherdan Shaqiri transfer as AS Roma make loan bid

Liverpool are refusing to let Xherdan Shaqiri leave Anfield in the January transfer window as they turned down AS Roma's loan bid for the winger, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Switzerland international has struggled for game time under Jurgen Klopp this season, having made only 10 appearances in all competitions for the Reds. His injuries have stalled his progress within the team this term and the arrival of Takumi Minamino this month has further distanced him from first-team picture.

AS Roma today asked for Xherdan Shaqiri on loan as Zaniolo replacement (he’s now injuried). Liverpool refused to loan him out on January. No chance. 🔴 #LFC #Shaqiri — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2020

According to Romano, Roma made a loan bid to bring Shaqiri to the Stadio Olimpico for the remainder of the season but the offer was immediately rejected by Klopp and his entourage, who are unwilling to part with any senior attacking players in the current window.

Liverpool table €15m offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper

Liverpool initially wanted to offer Loris Karius plus money for Ugurcan Cakir

According to reports in Turkey, Liverpool have offered a €15 million deal to Trabzonspor for the services of their goalkeeper, Ugurcan Cakir.

The Reds were keen on signing the 23-year-old shot-stopper this month but it is believed that the Turkish outfit have turned down the bid as they want to keep him in their squad at least until the end of the season.

The Premier League leaders initially wanted to offer Loris Karius plus money for the highly-rated youngster but are now looking for a direct cash deal.

Cakir, whose current contract extends until 2024, has made 24 appearances in all competitions for Trabzonspor this season and has attracted the interest of multiple clubs in Europe.

Stuttgart sporting director delighted to have Nathaniel Phillips back on loan

Nathaniel Phillips

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has returned to Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined the German outfit temporarily back in August but was recalled by the Reds at the start of January. He then made his first competitive appearance for the Merseyside giants during their FA Cup third-round victory over Everton at Anfield earlier this month.

Nathaniel Phillips has returned to Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season.



Good luck, Nat! 🙌https://t.co/I25Nl434jx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2020

Phillips will now return to 2. Bundesliga after Liverpool and Stuttgart reached an agreement over his half-a-season loan deal, with Die Roten sporting director Sven Mislintat being delighted with the deal.

“We are very pleased that Nathaniel is available straight away to join our team again after his return to Liverpool. We have had and continue to have a very constructive dialogue that is based on mutual trust with our Liverpool counterparts. And this made it possible to find a solution that benefits all sides at the end of the day.”

