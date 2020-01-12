Liverpool began Kai Havertz talks last month, Jurgen Klopp urged to sign Jack Grealish and more: Liverpool Transfer Roundup, 12th January 2020

Kai Havertz

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Liverpool transfer news roundup! Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Premier League leaders today.

Liverpool held talks to sign Kai Havertz last month

According to The Express, Liverpool are understood to have held talks with Kai Havertz’s representatives over the potential transfer of the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder sometime last month.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the January transfer window, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United believed to be interested in his services.

Bayern Munich have also been credited with a massive interest in the Germany international and were considered as the frontrunners in the race to land his signature. However, any move for Havertz is likely to cost suitors a hefty fee as his asking price is understood to be in the region of £85 million.

Reds urged to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa

Jack Grealish

Liverpool have been urged to launch a surprise move for Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish before the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City swoop in for the midfielder.

The Englishman has been tipped to leave the Villans if they get relegated from the Premier League this season and has been linked with a host of clubs in the run-up to the January transfer window.

Liverpool icon Danny Murphy has now urged his former club to snatch the midfielder before anyone else does as he believes that the player will further improve Jurgen Klopp's already-lethal side.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, he explained, "I think he will show against Manchester City today that he deserves to be in the same company as Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and the other great City players on show at Villa Park."

"The big guns will want him and, unfortunately at Villa, he's going to be limited in what he can do... He'd walk into the Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United teams right away. He's not inferior to Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley or Mason Mount at Chelsea."

"Even though Liverpool are currently well-stocked for midfielders, what if Gini Wijnaldum doesn't sign a new contract and James Milner gets to a certain age? Could Jack do the hard yards Jurgen Klopp demands? Yes. Would I have him ahead of Naby Keita for example? Yes."

Takumi Minamino explains why he joined Liverpool

Takumi Minamino

Liverpool's new signing Takumi Minamino has revealed the reasons why he joined the Merseyside giants over other top clubs in Europe including Manchester United.

The Japan international left RB Salzburg to join the Reds after they triggered his £7.25 million release clause and has made his debut for the club in their FA Cup third-round clash against Everton last week. Speaking of his decision in an interview with France Football, he said, "I received an offer from what is currently the best club on the planet, that means a lot to me. I felt that I was very fortunate, a wonderful opportunity that I really wanted to take."

"Everything began with my entourage, I knew that Liverpool were interested in me. I was surprised, but after having faced them twice in the Champions' League and having had the opportunity to speak with Jurgen Klopp, I became more and more excited to take this challenge on. The fact that I scored a goal at Anfield gave me a certain level of confidence. I said to myself that I want to savour this atmosphere more often."

