Shkodran Mustafi close to Galatasaray switch, Aston Villa and Norwich enter race for Eddie Nketiah and more: Arsenal Transfer Roundup, 11th January 2020

Shkodran Mustafi

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Arsenal transfer news roundup! Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the London giants today.

Shkodran Mustafi edging closer to Galatasaray move

Shkodran Mustafi appears to be heading closer to an Arsenal exit as his agent is reportedly set to fly to Turkey to discuss his client's possible transfer to Galatasaray. The former Valencia man had only recently changed his management agency to SBE Management AG and the company has since offered him to the Turkish giants.

According to Turkish publication Fotomac, the German defender's new representatives will fly to Istanbul to negotiate a January switch with Galatasaray as the Super Lig side are presently on the lookout for defensive reinforcements in the market.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Emirates after a series of torrid performances and has only managed ten appearances for the Gunners in all competitions. A move to Galatasaray could make sense for the defender as it would guarantee ample first-team opportunities for him under Fatih Terim.

Aston Villa and Norwich City interested in Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah

Aston Villa and Norwich City have reportedly entered the race to land Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on loan in the January transfer window.

The England under-21 ace was recently recalled from his loan spell at Leeds United due to a lack of playing time and has since been heavily linked with a move to Bristol City.

The Robins appeared to be the favourites to sign the 20-year-old and have agreed to bring the youngster to Ashton Gate and keep him for the remainder of the season. However, interest from Aston Villa and Norwich has left the club nervous as they believe it could derail their pursuit of the player.

While the Villans view Nketiah as a potential replacement to the injured Wesley, the Canaries are seeking a new striker to ease the burden on Teemu Pukki.

Gunners youngster Tyreece John-Jules joins Lincoln City on loan

Tyreece John-Jules

Tyreece John-Jules has joined Lincoln City on loan for the remainder of the season, Arsenal have confirmed. The young forward has been impressive for the Gunners' youth side this term, having scored eight goals in all competitions for the club this season.

The 18-year-old has also enjoyed a fair share of first-team football, having played in a friendly against Al-Nasr Dubai SC during mid-season. He was also named in the north London giants' first-team squad against Chelsea in the Premier League and Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.

Speaking of his new signing, Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton said, "If I said a few clubs were after him, then I’d be underplaying it. Tyreece can be anything if the loan goes well, we’re all touching wood that it does, don’t be surprised if you see him playing as Arsenal’s number nine at some point in the future."

"That’s the message we got from Arsenal when we were speaking to them, that’s how important they see this loan and that’s why they felt they had to get it right. He had to go to the right football club and we feel privileged that they’ve chosen us as the ones to do that."

