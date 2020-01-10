Giroud agree terms with Inter but clubs yet to agree on fee, New arrivals to determine Tammy Abraham’s future and more: Chelsea Transfer Roundup, 10th January 2020

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Timo Werner

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup! Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the London giants today.

Inter offer £3.4m for Olivier Giroud but Blues holding out for a higher fee

Olivier Giroud

According to reputed journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Inter are prepared to offer €4 million (£3.4 million) for the services of Olivier Giroud this January transfer window but Chelsea are only willing to part with the Frenchman for a fee in the region of €10 million.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is keen on bolstering his attacking options for the remainder of the season as the Milan giants look to sustain their title charge in Serie A. The Italian tactician lost Alexis Sanchez, who is on loan from Manchester United, to a long-term injury and has been desperate to sign a striker.

Giroud is understood to be open to a San Siro switch and has reportedly agreed on a deal with Inter for a contract until the end of the 2021-22 season. However, the club are only interested in signing him if he joins them in the ongoing winter window.

Tammy Abraham stalling on new Chelsea deal amid Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele links

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is reportedly keeping an eye on Chelsea's current pursuit of Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner before signing a new contract with the club.

According to The Athletic, the England international feels his position in the Blues team will be threatened upon Werner's arrival as the RB Leipzig sensation will be more likely to lead the line under Frank Lampard.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old believes that Dembele would be a less hostile signing for the west London giants as the Frenchman would serve more as his deputy than a replacement.

Advertisement

Swansea City announce the loan signing of Chelsea defender Mark Guehi

Swansea City have completed the signing of Chelsea defender Marc Guehi on loan until the end of the season, the club announced on Friday.

⚠️ BREAKING NEWS ⚠️



✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of @ChelseaFC defender Marc Guehi on loan until the end of the season.



👉 https://t.co/DMxdV8MDMx pic.twitter.com/zjMbkqxt9b — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 10, 2020

The 19-year-old, who was part of the side that secured Under-17 World Cup glory under Steve Cooper in 2017, trained with his new teammates on Thursday and will be available for selection for the Swans' South Wales derby against Cardiff City on Sunday.

Also Read: Catalans open to offers for Samuel Umtiti, Ernesto Valverde addresses Arturo Vidal exit links and more Barcelona transfer news

Chelsea target Timo Werner will not leave this winter

Timo Werner

RB Leipzig talisman Timo Werner, who has been heavily linked with Chelsea, is unlikely to leave the Bundesliga giants, The Athletic has reported.

According to reputed journalist Simon Johnson, the 23-year-old also has a release clause worth €50 million as opposed to reports claiming a figure close to €31 million.

The Blues are now looking to trigger the clause at the end of the season as they look to find a suitable cover for Tammy Abraham. Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi appear to have run out of favour under Frank Lampard, with the former having been heavily linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge.

Werner, who has netted an astounding 84 goals in 139 appearances for Leipzig, has emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in European football and the west London giants view him as a more established option than Lyon's Moussa Dembele, who they are also linked with.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog