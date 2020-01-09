Catalans open to offers for Samuel Umtiti, Ernesto Valverde addresses Arturo Vidal exit links and more: Barcelona Transfer Roundup, 9th November 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news roundup! Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Catalan giants today.

Barcelona open to offers for Samuel Umtiti

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling Samuel Umtiti during the January transfer window with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all keen on a move for the defender.

The France international has struggled for first-team action at the Camp Nou, with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet looking like Ernesto Valverde's favourite centre-back partnership.

The 26-year-old, who has only made seven appearances for the Catalan giants this season, is understood to be keen on a transfer and Spanish publication El Desmarque has now reported that the Blaugrana are also open to offers for the player.

According to the report (via Metro), Barca want a deal for Umtiti done as soon as possible and the centre-back could be available for as little as £20 million.

Valverde not considering letting Arturo Vidal leave

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde has addressed the speculation surrounding Arturo Vidal's future at the club amid heavy links to Inter Milan and Manchester United.

The Chilean midfielder has fallen out of favour at the Camp Nou on account of Frenkie de Jong's arrival from Ajax and has started only four La Liga games so far this season.

Inter manager Antonio Conte is reported to be very keen on a reunion with the 32-year-old after having worked with him during a successful spell at Juventus.

Valverde addressed the rumours ahead of Thursday's Supercopa de Espana semi-final against Atletico Madrid saying, "We're not thinking about him going to another team. We'll see tomorrow [Thursday]. In principle, he's with us. No clues."

"Arturo Vidal plays for us and tomorrow he'll be on the pitch or the bench. We don't pay any attention to other clubs being interested in our players."

Juventus interested in Barca B's Alejandro Marques

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona B forward Alejandro Marques after having sealed the transfer of Swedish sensation Dejan Kulusevski earlier this month.

According to Sky Sport Italia, as per Sport, the Turin giants have offered the Catalan giants a swap deal for the Venezuelan forward, whose contract at the club expires in June. The player Juventus are offering is Matheus Pereira, who is on loan at Dijon in France.

Marques made his Barca B debut in March last year and has put in impressive performances during his 11 appearances for the club.

