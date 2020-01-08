Catalan giants cool interest in Napoli star, Inter sensation addresses Barca links and more: Barcelona Transfer Roundup, 8th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Barcelona transfer roundup for the day! With the transfer window now in full swing, we take a look at some of the biggest transfer news and rumours surrounding the Spanish giants:

Barcelona's interest in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz cooled down

Barcelona have reportedly cooled their interest in Fabian Ruiz on account of Napoli's exorbitant valuations of the midfielder.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have stalled their pursuit of the Spain international claiming that a move for him would be economically unfeasible for them. They are also understood to be apprehensive of a bidding war with arch-rivals Real Madrid and other interested Europen giants.

The 23-year-old, who was previously valued in the region of £150 million by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, has also been heavily linked with Manchester United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately on the market for midfield reinforcements.

Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez rules out January move

Lautaro Martinez has played down speculation of a January move away from Inter Milan amid heavy links with Barcelona and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Serie A giants, having so far scored nine goals in 17 league outings and five in the Champions League.

The Argentina international, who was believed to be unsettled at the San Siro, has now quelled rumours surrounding his future at the club telling Sky Italia via The Mirror,

"I am doing my best at Inter. I only focus on giving my all on the pitch. I am happy at Inter. I try to work hard and stay focused. That’s my goal with this club.

"We are working on and off the pitch to get the most out of this moment. We are happy because we are doing well. In training, we do everything the coach asks from us.

"We think about our job, to train and improve by doing what the coach tells us to do. We’re trying to win all the matches, to stay up there. By working hard and with conviction, we are convinced that the results will come."

Barcelona youngster Louie Barry in talks with Aston Villa

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks to sign Barcelona youngster Louie Barry in a potential £3 million deal, the BBC reports.

The England Under-17 international joined the Spanish champions in July last year after a ten-year stint at West Bromwich Albion. The 16-year-old turned down a professional contract with the Baggies and the club are now engaged in a legal battle with the Catalans over unpaid compensation fees.

The talented striker has only spent six months at the Camp Nou and his struggle for game time has forced him to turn to his former club's Midland rivals for an escape route.

