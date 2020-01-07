Rhian Brewster close to securing Swansea loan, Reds monitoring Brighton defender and more: Liverpool Transfer Roundup, 7th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Liverpool transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Premier League leaders today.

Rhian Brewster close to securing a loan move to Swansea City

Rhian Brewster

According to Sky Sports, Swansea City are close to signing Liverpool's Rhian Brester on loan until the end of the season although the final decision solely lies on the striker.

The English youngster has been unsuccessfully toiling for game-time at Anfield this season and is expected to go out on loan to gain first-team experience. The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Leeds United but the Reds are reportedly keen on sending him to Swansea instead.

The Liverpool talent is scheduled to be at Liberty Stadium this lunchtime ahead of a possible move which will run until the end of the present campaign.

Liverpool eyeing Brighton defender Ben White

Ben White

Liverpool are closely monitoring Brighton defender Ben White, who is currently loan at Leeds United, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a regular starter under Marcelo Bielsa this season, having made 25 appearances for the Peacocks in the Championship and two in the Carabao Cup.

The centre-back came through the Seagulls academy but is yet to make a Premier League appearance owing to his loan transfers to Newport County, Peterborough, and Leeds.

Liverpool will face fierce competition from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, who are also believed to be interested in signing the player.

The chances of White's departure from Elland Road this January are, however, low as he does not have a break clause in his season-long loan deal from Brighton. Any team who signs him this month will consequently have to agree to loan him back to Leeds for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool agree multi-year deal with Nike as their official kit supplier from next season

New Balance are currently Liverpool's official kit supplier

Liverpool have announced that American multi-national company, Nike, will serve as their official kit supplier from the 2020-21 season. The deal is understood to be one of the biggest in Britain's football history with reports claiming it could rival Manchester United's partnership with Adidas.

#LFC announces multi-year partnership with Nike as official kit supplier from 2020-21. https://t.co/eqJlwZat12 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2020

The partnership is scheduled to begin in June next year and will see Nike replace New Balance as the manufacturers and suppliers of the Reds' training and playing wear.

Speaking about the affiliation, Liverpool's managing director and chief commercial officer, Billy Hogan, said,

"Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity. We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase."As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products.

"We’d like to thank New Balance for their support over the last few years and wish them well for the future."

