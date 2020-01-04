3 players Liverpool must look to sign this January transfer window

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are enjoying one of their best campaigns under Jurgen Klopp as they sit 13 points clear at the summit of the Premier League with a game in hand after the festive period. The Merseyside giants look set to win their first league title in three decades after arriving at the half-way mark unbeaten, and have also kicked off the defence of their Champions League crown with similar aplomb.

While some may see no reason for the Reds to dip into the transfer market this winter, the side have a good number of issues to address if they are to maintain their challenge for the Premier League title. They have already secured the signing of Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg.

Jürgen Klopp has yet to decide whether Takumi Minamino will make his Reds debut in the FA Cup tie with @Everton on Sunday. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2020

In this article, we take a look at three players that Liverpool can further add to their ranks this January transfer window:

#1 Left-back: Mathieu Goncalves

Mathieu Goncalves could be a suitable back-up to Andy Robertson at Liverpool

Toulouse defender Mathieu Goncalves is understood to be among Liverpool's top targets as they continue their search for a suitable left-back in the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed impressive form since making his senior debut for Les Pitchouns against Paris Saint-Germain back in August but has largely been unable to help them stay off the relegation zone, having made only three other league appearances after that game.

Antoine Kombouare's men are currently languishing at the bottom of the French top-flight with only 12 points from 19 games this season, which means a chance to play for the reigning European champions would be even more attractive for the player.

The Frenchman will not only be the perfect back-up to Andrew Robertson, who has played most of the Reds' games this season, but he could also prove to be a long-term investment for the Merseyside giants, who have a tendency to buy young players with a high resale value.

