3 players Arsenal must look to sign in the January transfer window

Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020

Mikel Arteta recently stated that he might dip into the January transfer market for reinforcements

Arsenal will enter the January transfer window with new intentions following the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard will be looking to fill the gaps that will get the team to employ his tactics successfully.

The former Manchester City assistant manager has inherited a highly imbalanced squad from Unai Emery, which means he will not only have to imbibe his football philosophy within the team as manager but he would also have to solve the existing problems before they implode.

The north London giants earned their first win under their new head coach on the back of a rejuvenated performance against Manchester United on Wednesday night, thereby ending their winless run at the Emirates since October.

However, the Gunners still have a long way to go as they currently stand closer to the relegation zone than the summit of the Premier League table with 27 points from 21 games this season.

With the winter transfer window now in session, we take a look at three players Arsenal should sign to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season:

#1 Centre-back: Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano

Arsenal's defensive crisis has been the biggest constant as the club gradually fell from grace and gave up their Champions League spot in recent years. The root of the problem seemingly lies in the lack of a commanding presence at the heart of their defence - an absence that neither Arsene Wenger nor Unai Emery was able to fill.

The Gunners had previously planned on waiting until the summer to bring defensive reinforcements, partly because players like William Saliba are scheduled for a return from their loan spells at the end of the season. However, they may be forced to reverse their decision after Calum Chambers' recent injury has further worsened their defensive conundrum.

The Englishman sustained a serious injury during his side's loss to Chelsea before the New Year and could be sidelined for six to nine months. This leaves Arteta with David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis as the only options for the centre-back position, with all of them being guilty of horrendous mistakes this season.

Having said that, Dayot Upamecano could prove to be an ideal candidate for the north London giants at this stage, having played a pivotal role in maintaining RB Leipzig's solid defence this season.

The France Under-21 international was heavily linked with Arsenal before the arrival of David Luiz last summer, with talks of a swap deal involving Emile Smith Rowe firmly doing the rounds. The side were believed to have made a bid of around £50 million for the defender but the offer was rejected by Leipzig.

Arsenal have been linked with Upamecano in the winter transfer window as well, and the Gunners faithful have been rightfully excited at the prospect of signing the Frenchman as an aggressive and big presence like him may just be what the team needs to provide depth and strength in the position.

