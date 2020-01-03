Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng in January

Jerome Boateng

Arsenal are reportedly interested in securing the services of Bayern Munich defender, Jerome Boateng, as they revive their search for defensive reinforcements due to multiple player absences within the squad.

Bayern willing to let Boateng leave this January for £12.8m

According to Sky Germany, Boateng is understood to be looking for a way out of the Allianz Arena this winter, with the Bavarians reportedly prepared to let him go for a fee of £12.8 million (€15m).

The Gunners are believed to be heavily interested in signing the Germany international as part of their plans to secure the centre of their defence amid an injury crisis. The club originally opted to remain cautious this transfer window and planned to wait for the return of loaned players like William Saliba to fill the gaping cracks at the back.

However, Mikel Arteta recently declared that Calum Chambers' recent injury update may force the club to change their plans and dip into the market for defenders this January instead.

The Englishman sustained damage to his anterior cruciate ligament during his side's defeat to Chelsea last month and is expected to be sidelined for six to nine months.

The Spanish tactician said on Thursday,

"He [Chambers] is in London having surgery and we will know more when he comes back from theatre. It will be a significant injury and we will see what the doctor says, but it’s not looking good. That we will try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team, that’s for sure and that’s our obligation. We are going to be working on that.

"My obligation is to give my opinion on the things we can improve. We have some bad injuries with Calum a few days ago, which is obviously going to change our plans at the back. But the reality at the moment is that we are not going to be able to do much."

Like Arsenal, Bayern Munich do not have enough fit defenders in their squad with Lucas Hernandez set to return from injury later than expected. However, a winter transfer for Boateng is still very much on the radar.

The 31-year-old centre-back has made more than 300 appearances for the Bavarians and has won seven back-to-back German titles and a Champions League with the club.

