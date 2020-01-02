Arsenal Transfer News: Calum Chambers’ surgery forces the Gunners to plan for defensive reinforcement in January

Calum Chambers

Calum Chambers’ surgery has forced Mikel Arteta to reconsider his plans for January, the Telegraph reports. The Englishman picked up anterior cruciate ligament damage during defeat at the hands of Chelsea at the end of December and that has left Arteta seriously short of cover at the back. It means that the Spaniard will have to rethink his strategy for the winter transfer window.

Arteta was targeting a midfielder in January, and Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot was reportedly his first preference. The Frenchman has failed to seal a first-team place in Turin and could be open to a move to recharge his career elsewhere. However, the injury to Chambers now means that Arteta will have to target a central defender to make up for the Englishman’s absence.

Arsenal looking at defensive options in January

Juventus v Empoli - Serie A

Arsenal are reportedly looking at central defensive targets and three names appear prominently in their plans. Dayot Upamecano of Red Bull Leipzig, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and Nathan Ake of Bournemouth could all suit Arteta’s tactics. Ake, in addition, does have a versatility that could entice the Spaniard, as the Dutchman can easily operate in quite a few positions.

The London club have not provided an upgrade regarding Chambers, but he might not play again this season. That would be a big blow to the Gunners, who are still in the Europa League as well as the F.A.Cup and are targeting a top-four finish as well. Arteta confirmed that the Englishman is having surgery and also that the injury is quite serious.

He’s in London having surgery and we will know more when he comes back from theatre. It will be a significant injury and we will see what the doctor says, but it’s not looking good.

The Spaniard also mentioned that fans expect that the club will try to strengthen the team in January.

That we will try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team, that’s for sure and that’s our obligation. We are going to be working on that.

Arteta also acknowledged that the injury to Chambers has changed Arsenal’s plans in January.

My obligation is to give my opinion on the things we can improve. We have some bad injuries with Calum a few days ago, which is obviously going to change our plans at the back. But the reality at the moment is that we are not going to be able to do much.

Mikel Arteta.

