Mikel Arteta confirms Granit Xhaka's desire to remain at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka looks set to remain at the Emirates stadium

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Granit Xhaka is set to remain at the club beyond the January transfer window despite speculation that the former club captain looked set to return to the Bundesliga.

The Spaniard lavished praise on the Swiss international and said earlier that he is a huge fan of his qualities, adding that he was amongst the candidates considered when Manchester City were on the lookout for a midfielder.

Xhaka has undergone a tumultuous time at the club in recent weeks and his misery was compounded when he was involved in an angry confrontation with the home fans in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, an incident that led to him being stripped off captaincy in favour of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"I think he's going to stay. I really like him. The way we want to play, if we get him on board then he can be a tremendous player for the football club."

Speaking in the wake of his first win as a top-flight manager, Arteta was delighted with the Gunners' 2-0 victory over fellow top-four chasers Manchester United and singled Xhaka out for praise after a fantastic team performance in front of the home fans.

"It's his commitment, I like the way he focusses, I like the way he lives his profession, he's willing to learn and he's a great football player. It's also his range of passes and I'm just delighted to have him."

Although it looked increasingly likely that he'd quit the Emirates in favour of the Bundesliga, Xhaka now looks set to stay at Arsenal and has seemingly recaptured the faith of the manager and the fans. The midfielder's form and fitness will be crucial for the Gunners if they are to continue their renaissance under their new manager.