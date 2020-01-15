Arsenal Transfer News: Jerome Boateng will not be allowed to leave Bayern Munich in January

Jerome Boateng

Arsenal have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Jerome Boateng as Bayern Munich will reportedly not be allowed to leave the Bundesliga club in the January transfer window.

Gunners set to miss out on prime defensive target

The Gunners are currently on the lookout for defensive reinforcements in the winter transfer market as Mikel Arteta is running out of options at the back due to an injury crisis. Calum Chambers was ruled out of action for the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery while Kieran Tierney has been sidelined for two months due to a dislocated shoulder.

Arteta recently declared that the club may be forced to make purchases this month on account of the defensive absences, saying,

"That we will try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team, that’s for sure and that’s our obligation. We are going to be working on that."

According to Christian Falk of Sport Bild, Bayern Munich have informed Boateng that he will not be allowed to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window as they already have a small squad to work with. The Bavarians have a lack of defensive options themselves, with Lucas Hernandez set to return from injury later than initially expected.

Update @JB17Official: @FCBayern informed Boateng that he is not allowed to leave the Club in winter due to the small squad (our @SPORTBILD Story) @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 15, 2020

The reigning German champions were initially willing to part with 31-year-old this month for an approximate fee of £12.8 million (€15 million) but it appears that proposition no longer exists.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are still working on signing Dayot Upamecano this month but RB Leipzig are understood to be holding out for a transfer fee in the region of £70 million.

