Red Devils make revised Bruno Fernandes bid, Moussa Dembele responds to Old Trafford links and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 22nd January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Red Devils make fresh €55 million Bruno Fernandes bid

If reports in A Bola are to be believed, Manchester United have made a fresh bid of €55 million (£46.7m) to land the services of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils are yet to secure a move for the Portugal international despite intensive negotiations with the Lions in the past week. Both clubs were unable to reach an agreement over the midfielder's transfer fees after Sporting increased his valuation to €80 million and another €15 million in add-ons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his entourage initially offered €50 million for Fernandes' signature but have now revised their bid and are willing to offer €55 million and a further €10 million in add-ons should the player meet certain targets during his time at the club.

Lyon's Moussa Dembele rules out January switch

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Moussa Dembele as the Lyon striker has ruled out a departure in the January transfer window.

The former Celtic sensation has attracted interest from a host of European powerhouses with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea viewing him as the answer to their attacking woes this season.

Reports in France recently claimed that the Red Devils could make an official bid worth €51 million for the services of the Frenchman but he has now downplayed all the speculation with a statement.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the 23-year-old said,

"I am a Lyon player and I will remain so until the end of the season. I do not think that there will be a departure this winter. Lots of things are being said. It is up to me to ignore that and remain concentrated on the pitch."

Edinson Cavani's father reveals PSG striker's likely destination

Edinson Cavani's father has crushed Manchester United's hopes of signing the Paris Saint-Germain striker in the January transfer window by claiming that his son will likely join Atletico Madrid if he is allowed to leave the French outfit this month.

The Red Devils are currently looking for attacking reinforcements after Marcus Rashford was ruled out of action for months due to a long-term injury to his back. Cavani has emerged as a potential candidate for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has intensified speculation after handing in his transfer request to the reigning Ligue 1 champions a few days ago.

The out-of-favour Uruguayan, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has also been linked with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Chelsea. However, his father has dismissed all talks of a Premier League move by stating that the striker is likely to move to Spain. In an interview with Spanish television show El Chiringuito, he said (via Sky Sports):

"He wants to join another club in Europe. That would please me that he plays here (at Atletico), yes. (Diego) Simeone wants him now (in January). The head coach of Paris Saint-Germain (Thomas Tuchel) has also said he needs him to help compete in the Champions League. But PSG do not want him to go to Atletico Madrid if he finds an agreement.

"I think there is a strong chance he will go to Atletico, the option to join the club (Atletico) always remains in June. There are lots of other clubs but when you give your word to a team, you respect it. If tomorrow, if he is available and Atletico still want him, I think he will sign."

Manchester United offer €35.5m for Jude Bellingham

Manchester United have made a bid of €35.5 million ($39m) for Birmingham City sensation Jude Bellingham, The Sun has reported.

The 16-year-old has turned heads in the Championship this season and has so far scored four goals in 25 appearances for the club.

The likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool have all been credited with an interest in the teenager.

Bellingham is still on €171 per week as a scholar but he is set to sign a lucrative first professional contract when he turns 17 on June 29.

