Sporting Lisbon assistant coach says Bruno Fernandes is unlikely to leave the club, Mauricio Pochettino in talks to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and more: Manchester United Transfer Roundup, 21st January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Sporting Lisbon assistant manager hints at Bruno Fernandes stay

In what could be considered a massive transfer blow for Manchester United, Sporting Lisbon assistant coach Emanuel Ferro has revealed that everyone at the Portuguese club believes that Bruno Fernandes will remain with them until the end of the season.

The highly-rated midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his midfield in the absence of the injured duo, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Both clubs have been involved in intensive negotiations in the past week but are yet to reach an agreement on the transfer fee after Sporting increased their valuation of the midfielder to €80 million.

Ferro appears to have hinted at a potential collapse in the saga by telling A Bola (via The Mirror),

"There is a lot of talk about him leaving. I believe that outside people feel this more than us. We don’t feel it. We don’t feel Bruno’s thinking about leaving. He is competitive and involved."

Mauricio Pochettino opens talks with Red Devils over managerial position

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Mauricio Pochettino has opened talks with Manchester United over the possibility of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager next season.

The report claims that the former Tottenham Hotspur manager wants complete control and no interference in transfer activities if he takes over the hot seat, and negotiations are believed to have progressed in the last few days.

Massimiliano Allegri has also been linked to the big job at Old Trafford but it appears the Red Devils are more keen on his Argentine counterpart.

Manchester United contact AC Milan over the possibility of signing Krzysztof Piatek

Manchester United have contacted AC Milan over the possible signing of Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window, reputed journalist David Ornstein has reported.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a striker after Marcus Rashford was ruled out of action until March or April owing to a long-term back injury.

The Poland international, who is currently out of favour at the San Siro, is considered as the most realistic option for the Manchester giants amid links to the likes of Edinson Cavani and Timo Werner.

Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be monitoring Piatek's situation at the club as Jose Mourinho is looking at strikers to cover for the injured Harry Kane for the remainder of the season.

Jude Bellingham reluctant to join Manchester United

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham is reportedly reluctant to join Manchester United in the January transfer window as he is said to be unsure about the progress he will make at the club if he moves this winter.

According to The Athletic, the 16-year-old is not convinced that he will have a better chance of progressing at Old Trafford and fears that he might have to drop back into a youth set-up once he makes the move. It is looking likely that the youngster could decide to stay with the Championship club for the remainder of the current season.

The teenager enjoyed a breakout campaign for Birmingham City this season, scoring four goals in 24 appearances, and has been tipped for a bright future in the years to come.

