Manchester City planning to hijack United's Bruno Fernandes deal, Edinson Cavani hands in transfer request and more: Manchester United Transfer Roundup, 20th December 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Manchester City considering summer move for Bruno Fernandes

If reports from Correio da Manha are to be believed, Manchester City are prepared to hijack Manchester United's pursuit of Bruno Fernandes and are willing to pay a huge sum to sign the midfielder.

The Red Devils are reportedly set to walk away from a deal for the Sporting Lisbon sensation after the Portuguese club increased their valuation of the player to €65 million upfront plus another €15m in add-ons.

The 25-year-old is believed to be keen on a move to Old Trafford and the disagreements between the two clubs have made him wary about the possibility of the transfer.

Pep Guardiola and his entourage are reportedly prepared to cough up a staggering €100 million for the services of the highly-rated midfielder but are only willing to sign him in the summer. The amount is certainly more than what their neighbours are prepared to offer and it remains to be seen if a collapse for United will metamorphosise into good news for the Citizens.

Red Devils handed boost in Edinson Cavani chase

Edinson Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that Edinson Cavani has handed in a transfer request amid heavy interest from various European powerhouses this January transfer window.

The likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have been credited with interest in the out-of-favour Uruguayan but the former's offer for the striker has been rejected by the Ligue 1 giants.

Speaking after PSG's victory over Lorient in the Coupe de France on Sunday, Leonardo said,

"We always said the same thing for Cavani. We hoped that he would stay at the club. Today, he asked to leave. We are studying the situation.

"We had a proposal from Atletico Madrid. We did not have a proposal worthy of the player's worth. [But] I'm not sure Cavani will be here in February.

"Today, there is nothing [to say he will leave]. But he has made the proposal to leave. We've never thought about selling him before. We will see how it turns out in the coming days, but we are listening to Cavani because we respect him. It's a little clearer now, with him at the end of his contract."

Manchester United target Boubakary Soumare rules out January move

Boubakary Soumare

Boubakary Soumare has ruled out an exit from Lille in the January transfer window amid plausible interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

The 20-year-old was expected to make a decision between the Red Devils and the Blues before the ongoing transfer window slams shut but it appears his suitors may have to wait longer to acquire his services.

The midfielder has downplayed all talks of a departure in an interview with L'Equipe saying,

"It has not worried me. Reporting matters to the people who read it and the people who write it. I do not see myself leaving. I feel good here. I am learning, we have big objectives to attain, like qualification for the Champions’ League. A departure is not on the cards."

"I want to do a full season, yes. I am not saying that I am in the starting XI (guaranteed), but the place that I have in the team today, I worked hard to get through the work that I put in, I won it. I cannot see myself leaving without seeing this through. I feel good, my team-mates help me. It is not the time to leave. I do not want to leave with any regrets."

"I have already had discussions with the coach. I told him very clearly. I have a very precise idea of where I want to go in my career. I know today where I am. And I like being here."

Red Devils to enter transfer market for Marcus Rashford replacement

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United could be on the lookout for short-term options to replace Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated on Sunday.

The England international faces at least six weeks out after he suffered a double stress fracture on his back against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek. As a result, the Red Devils are considering a short-term move for a replacement as he recovers from the injury.

Speaking of their activity in the winter transfer market, Solskjaer said,

"When you miss Scott, Paul, Marcus, any club and any team will notice that. So that might mean that we might look at some short-term deals to take us to the summer. It might not.

"Marcus suffered a stress fracture and will be out for I don’t know how long, but we will give him enough time to heal of course. Normally it’s six weeks before you even get going and then you need time to get match fit.

"The permanent signings we are looking for, the targets are not going to change because we’ve got two or three players injured for the next few months. It still have a plan behind them. But there might be some short term deals that we have to do."

