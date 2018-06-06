Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 things Lichtsteiner brings to Arsenal

We take a look at what the signing of the former Juventus man brings to the Arsenal squad.

Zeeshan Ali
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 17:02 IST
Stephan Lichst
Stephan Lichsteiner has joined Arsenal on a free transfer.

Arsenal have successfully landed their first signing of the Unai Emery Era in Stephan Lichtsteiner, on a free transfer. The Swiss defender has been one of the most reliable men in the Juventus squad since joining them from Lazio back in 2011.

Also read: 3 Things Unai Emery Needs To Do Right Away At Arsenal

He has been a vital cog in one of the most defensively sound units of the Italian game with Juve alongside the likes of Chiellini and Bonnucci with the legendary Gianluigi Buffon behind them. Although various managers in Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri have tinkered with the left side of the defence the veteran full-back has managed to hang onto his right-back spot in his time at Turin.

Arsenal have been reportedly interested in bringing quality to the Emirates as they plan to make a purposeful statement under the new manager, signaling their ambitions in the days and months to come. In all honesty, a 34-year-old full-back nearing the end of his career is hardly the marquee signing that will satisfy the fans and understandably, the board and management at Arsenal have come under fire for their interest in a player, who by all intents and purposes, has long passed his peak.

However, we reckon that Lichtstiener will be successful in bringing these three things along with him to the North London side:

#3 Leadership

Switzerland v Northern Ireland - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off: Second Leg
Lichsteiner is the captain of his national side.

Undeniably a veteran of the game, the Swiss international has what it takes to command the respect of the younger players in the squad.

A possible steward under Emery, Lichtsteiner can bring a sense of leadership to the squad as the players will have someone to look up to. Someone who has been involved in big matches on the biggest stages in the game.

With Arsenal captain out with an Achilles injury, which sidelined him form the World Cup and the start of the campaign next season, Stephan Lichsteiner can be the calm and composed head in the relatively inexperienced Arsenal back-line with the likes of Rob Holding, Callum Chambers, and Hector Bellerin in their ranks.

Arsenal seemed completely inept when called upon to defend in the recently concluded season in which they ended up conceding over 60 goals; more than in any of the previous 5 years. Hopefully, the presence of a seasoned leader in the side will help the youngsters learn the basics of defending their lines, something they seem completely averse to at the moment.

Also read: Arsenal: Grading The Squad For 2017/18

