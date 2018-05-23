Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    3 Things Unai Emery Needs To Do Right Away At Arsenal

    The in-coming manager needs to fix these problems ASAP!

    Zeeshan Ali
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 18:03 IST
    8.72K

    FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-CAEN-PSG
    Unai Emery has been appointed as manager at Arsenal

    Arsenal have ended their 22-year long association with Arsene Wenger and are in the hunt for the right man to replace the Frenchman.

    Ever since Wenger announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the season, a number of managers had been linked with one of the most sought-after managerial jobs in world football at the moment, with the likes of Diego Simeone, Massimiliano Allegri and Thomas Tuchel all reportedly in the race to be Arsenal's next manager.

    Even the former Arsenal player, currently Pep Guardiola's deputy at Manchester City, Mikel Arteta, was reportedly in pole position to take over from Arsene. Today, however, Arsenal announced that the manager to take over at the helm of the North London side is the latest man to lose his job at Paris Saint-Germain, Unai Emery.

    With that in mind, let's take a look at three things that the incoming manager needs to address at his new club:

    #3 That rotten defence

    Close your eyes and seek divine intervention...
    Close your eyes and seek divine intervention...

    The first thing on the to-do list for anyone who comes into the job soon to be vacated by Arsene Wenger, which will now be Unai Emery, undoubtedly has to be addressing their defensive frailties. Arsenal have become a team which lacks defensive cohesiveness and purpose. The back-line seems out of its depth anytime it is asked to do its job.

    A terrible campaign for the captain at center-back, Laurent Koscielny, who is a favourite with the faithful, seems to have taken an even grimmer turn as he left the pitch on a stretcher in the semi-final second leg of the Europa League against Atletico. A diagnosis confirmed that he has ruptured his Achilles, an injury which has similarly disrupted Santi Cazorla's career at the club.

    Hector Bellerin similarly has had a forgettable season alongside the likes of Rob Holding and Calum Chambers. And Shkodran Mustafi has been the cream of the cr*p. Arsenal need to bring in someone to steady the ship at the back considering they won't have the Frenchman to rely on, at least at the beginning of the campaign.

    Also read: Arsenal: Grading The Squad For 2017/18

    Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Football Aaron Ramsey Mesut Ozil Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News PSG Transfer News
    Page 1 of 3 Next
    Why Unai Emery to Arsenal is like David Moyes to...
    RELATED STORY
    Twitter reacts after Arsenal announce Unai Emery as new...
    RELATED STORY
    Reports: Spanish manager favourite to replace Arsene Wenger
    RELATED STORY
    5 things Arsenal must do right away to resolve the Wenger...
    RELATED STORY
    Europa League master, record return at PSG - Arsenal boss...
    RELATED STORY
    Emery yet to receive Arsenal offer
    RELATED STORY
    Guardiola praises new Arsenal boss Emery
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal refuse to comment on Emery appointment claims
    RELATED STORY
    BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal confirm Emery appointment
    RELATED STORY
    Wright slams Arsenal over Emery: It's like a sushi shop!
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018