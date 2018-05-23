3 Things Unai Emery Needs To Do Right Away At Arsenal

The in-coming manager needs to fix these problems ASAP!

Unai Emery has been appointed as manager at Arsenal

Arsenal have ended their 22-year long association with Arsene Wenger and are in the hunt for the right man to replace the Frenchman.

Ever since Wenger announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the season, a number of managers had been linked with one of the most sought-after managerial jobs in world football at the moment, with the likes of Diego Simeone, Massimiliano Allegri and Thomas Tuchel all reportedly in the race to be Arsenal's next manager.

Even the former Arsenal player, currently Pep Guardiola's deputy at Manchester City, Mikel Arteta, was reportedly in pole position to take over from Arsene. Today, however, Arsenal announced that the manager to take over at the helm of the North London side is the latest man to lose his job at Paris Saint-Germain, Unai Emery.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three things that the incoming manager needs to address at his new club:

#3 That rotten defence

Close your eyes and seek divine intervention...

The first thing on the to-do list for anyone who comes into the job soon to be vacated by Arsene Wenger, which will now be Unai Emery, undoubtedly has to be addressing their defensive frailties. Arsenal have become a team which lacks defensive cohesiveness and purpose. The back-line seems out of its depth anytime it is asked to do its job.

A terrible campaign for the captain at center-back, Laurent Koscielny, who is a favourite with the faithful, seems to have taken an even grimmer turn as he left the pitch on a stretcher in the semi-final second leg of the Europa League against Atletico. A diagnosis confirmed that he has ruptured his Achilles, an injury which has similarly disrupted Santi Cazorla's career at the club.

Hector Bellerin similarly has had a forgettable season alongside the likes of Rob Holding and Calum Chambers. And Shkodran Mustafi has been the cream of the cr*p. Arsenal need to bring in someone to steady the ship at the back considering they won't have the Frenchman to rely on, at least at the beginning of the campaign.

