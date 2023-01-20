3 things Liverpool can do to save their season

Since joining Liverpool in late 2015, Jurgen Klopp has revived the club at Anfield. They have become one of the better teams in Europe and a force to be reckoned with.

The Reds have won one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, one Premier League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one Carabao Cup, and one FA Cup under the German boss.

It basically means they have completed the full collection of silverware barring the Europa League under Klopp. They have also tasted defeat in multiple European finals, twice against Real Madrid in the Champions League and once against Sevilla in the Europa League, along with other domestic finals.

Despite the mixed record in the finals, Klopp has to be credited for doing a phenomenal job at Anfield. He has reinstated the club amongst the best in the world by plucking them up from the mediocrity they had fallen into in the early 2000s.

However, with every going season, Liverpool's stringent budget is proving to be a bigger stumbling block for the Reds. In a market where clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea are spending with an abundance of thrift, Liverpool is falling behind.

A winning side they might be at Anfield, but every team needs fresh legs and upgrades in order to keep up with the evolving nature of the challengers. Other factors like departing players and injury frequencies have also contributed to Liverpool losing quality on the pitch.

Here are some of the things they can change in order to stay competitive:

#3 Sign a midfielder

Liverpool needs a new midfield engine. Their trusted defensive midfielder Fabinho has struggled with form this season. Captain Jordan Henderson has been inconsistent and with age is increasingly becoming a bit-part player. Their Spanish midfield maestro is good for a specific role but needs to be accompanied by runners in order to thrive in the Premier League.

Liverpool did sign Arthur on loan from Juventus but he is yet to feature for the club this year. Young players like Harvey Elliott, despite being talented, need time to carry the midfield of such a big team. Naby Keita is still far from the player Liverpool had hoped him to be and the Reds are clearly missing a footballer like Gini Wijnaldum.

The Reds are in need of a player who can run from one box to another and provide energy and quality in midfield. Jude Bellingham would be a great fit but signing an in-demand player like him, that too in January, will be difficult.

However, the Reds do have a notorious history of making great signings in the winter transfer market. They captured the signings of Luis Diaz and Virgil Van Dijk in January and Bellingham will be a great addition to their team this month.

#2 Change of formation

Signing a big player includes a lot of variables that are not necessarily in the club's control. However, what a team can do internally is tweak their tactics and formations.

Klopp has mostly adhered to a 4-3-3 formation for his team. However, with Fabinho struggling to cover the defensive midfield area alone, and with the Reds missing midfield engines, a 4-2-4 formation could prove to be effective.

It will add more cover in central midfield, allowing the Reds to attack more from outwide. They have good target men who can stay in the box and convert those chances.

It will create a box overload for the Reds in attack. The reason Liverpool might just make it work is that they have a team who are all willing to run back when they lose possession. Hence, despite committing men in attack, Klopp's team will possibly have the attitude to see all four forwards drop down or press intensely upon losing the ball.

#1 Experiment with players' position

One of the best things about Pep Guardiola is his willingness to experiment with the positions of players. He pushed Lionel Messi into a false nine role which destroyed Real Madrid.

He converted world-class midfielder Joshua Kimmich into a right-back, where the player became incredibly successful. Klopp can take a leaf out of this management book and convert Trent Alexander-Arnold into a central midfielder.

Trent, as a winger or a midfielder, will get more opportunities to play the final ball and also bring fresh energy to the midfield. It will also allow Klopp to experiment with a back-three at Liverpool.

These can be short-term solutions to help the Reds stop their current collapse. It will also help the team cover their weaknesses until they sign new players.

Coming to our conclusion, at the end of the discussion, Jurgen Klopp can only do so much with such limited resources. With his team competing against high spenders like the Manchester clubs and Chelsea, the owners have to spend more to keep the Reds relevant.

Their midfield and defense are crying out for fresh faces and the owners will have to address it sooner rather than later.

