3 reasons why Lucas Torreira should be a regular starter for the Gunners 

Ajayendra Rudraraju
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.17K   //    30 Aug 2018, 17:51 IST

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

When Arsenal had the chance to sign N’golo Kante a couple of seasons ago, they gave a pass and went onto sign Granit Xhaka for a similar fee. Both are defensive midfielders by trade with truly different skillsets. While Kante is a free-roaming interceptor and ball winner, Xhaka is good with the ball at his feet. The presence of Francis Coquelin in the squad was also deemed to be a factor in not signing Kante, who went on to sign for Chelsea and win the League in his first season with the blues. With Coquelin moving to Valencia in the January transfer window last season, Arsenal has signed Lucas Torreira, who had an excellent World Cup, in the summer.

With a skill set akin to the world cup winning Frenchman, the young Uruguayan was brought to provide steel and mobility to the Arsenal midfield.

 Although he was expected to be a bonafide starting XI player, he hasn’t started a game so far with the 19-year-old Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi, a player signed from a French second division, preferred instead. 

Guendouzi excelled in the opening two games of the season against the defending champions and Chelsea before turning in a subdued performance against West Ham on Matchday 3. The game against the Hammers was the third one in a row where Torreira came off the bench and it was the game where his influence on the team and the players around him came in full display. 

Here are the three reasons why he should be a regular fixture in Arsenal's starting lineup.

#3 Adds steel to the vulnerable defense.

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Torreira's defensive numbers were the best in Serie A last term

Having a proper defensive midfielder in front of the back four goes a long way toward alleviating the pressure on the centre backs and fullbacks. The Gunners like to dominate possession and the full backs are prone to be caught up, at the attacking end of the field, in the process. Barring Sokratis, the Arsenal back four like to move forward with the ball.

This style of play needs a DM who can recover the ball swiftly and intercept the attacks with proper positioning. Guendouzi, for all the heart and composure shown in the first two games, isn’t positionally astute as is the case with Xhaka.

The diminutive Torreira is very aggressive and proactive while making interceptions. His swift reaction times, anticipation and immense reading of the play is going to be vital in providing the Gunner’s defence with some added steel.

296 ball recoveries in Serie A and 5.66 interceptions per 90 minutes, highest in the league, the last term shows how capable he is at shielding the back four and winning the ball back.

