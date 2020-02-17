3 Things Manchester United must do to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge | Premier League 2019/20

Shashi Choudhary

Lampard vs Solskjaer - Battle for Top 4 finish heats on

Stamford Bridge has not been a happy hunting ground for Manchester United. Chelsea have lost just one of their last 17 Premier League home games against the Mancunian side, winning 10 and drawing six. The Blues are unbeaten at home against the Red Devils since their 2-3 loss way back in 2012. Manchester United will be hoping to secure their first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 season having beaten them 4-0 on the opening day of this season.

Much has changed since Chelsea last hosted Manchester United with both teams changing their managers. Both Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are desperate to finish in the top five this season and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Chelsea are currently six points ahead of Manchester United in the league table and could open up a huge nine-point gap between the two teams with a win on Monday night.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, would be eager to get all three points from this game following Tottenham Hotspur's late win over Aston Villa last night. Champions League football is paramount for Solskajer's survival as the Manchester United boss with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly ready to take over at Old Trafford next season.

This latest edition of Chelsea vs Manchester United is a cliched Premier League 'six-pointer' where no team would be happy to lose on the night, especially Solskajer's team, who cannot afford to drop points between now and until the end of this season. On that note, we look at the three things Manchester United must do to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

#3 Avoid Individual Mistakes

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United's season has been a catalog of defensive individual mistakes featuring almost every member of their defensive line. David De Gea has let easy goals go in while Harry Maguire has been dominated aerially which has often resulted in dropped points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

Luke Shaw is another player who has been largely inconsistent this season. He has often been the weak link in Manchester United's back five where wingers have got the better of him on a consistent basis. Brandon Williams has emerged as the popular choice for the left-back position casting further doubts on Shaw's future at the club.

Solskjaer must be 100% sure before naming his left-back on Monday. Brandon Williams is an attack-minded full-back who could allow Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi the space to run behind him. Meanwhile, Shaw's defensive frailties make him susceptible to making a mistake in a crunch moment.

Andreas Pereira is another player who has been rather careless in possession throughout this season. Playing in a high-pressure game, turning over possession in dangerous areas could often end up giving away the deciding goal. These individual mistakes have to be cut out by Manchester United if they want to come away from Stamford Bridge with a positive result.

