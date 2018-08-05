Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Things only true football fans understand

Dhruv Maniyar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
624   //    05 Aug 2018, 17:29 IST

World Cup Russia 2018 - Fans Of The 32 Nations
World Cup Russia 2018 - Fans Of The 32 Nations

We call football the beautiful game not only for the way its played but due to us fans. We support our country and our club no matter what. For those 90 minutes, all our worries are gone and our entire focus is on our team winning. Nothing makes us happier than our favorite player scoring a goal. For me watching Eden Hazard dribble past players is sheer bliss. For you, it might be Salah or Ronaldo or Messi or anyone you love.

While footballers may play the beautiful game but we are the reason the beautiful game is played. Imagine going to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City without any fans in the stadium. Imagine not buying our favorite player's jersey. We give players as much as joy as they give us and football would not be the beautiful game without us.

Being a football fan though comes with its whole set of rules. My day is ruined if Chelsea loses. My week is ruined if Chelsea loses to Arsenal. Football can be heartbreaking and yet nothing fills our heart like football. In this article, I talk about 3 things that every true football fan goes through.

Football Fans Gather On Beach In Rio To Watch Argentina v Netherlands Semifinal Match
Football
 Fans Celebrating

1. “It’s Just A Game”                         

It is never just a game. Football is about pride. it's about the joy it brings to people and the manner in which it unites them. It's about dedication. It's about the dreams which fans and players share together. Its also about having the chance to walk up to your best friend, look him in the face, and remind him about how your club beat his club.

I simply do not understand the people who regard it just as a game. The last thing I want to hear when Chelsea loses is "Its just a game". No, it is not just a game. If it was just a game I would not be so disappointed. Football is part of our culture as a society. It's something which non-football fans need to realize and embrace. For us fans, it's like a lifestyle.


World Cup Fans Gather To Watch Matches In Rio
World Cup Fans Gather To Watch Matches In Rio

2. You simply do not Change the team you support

I have an uncle who decides which team he is going to support that season, at the end of March, when the league is almost over. As you can imagine we do not get along very well.

If there is one thing people need to realize it is that one never changes the football club he or she supports. Players come and go (in the case of Chelsea, managers) but one never stops supporting the club.

As Eric Cantona famously said "You can change your wife, change your politics, change your religion. But never, never can you change your favorite football team"


Real Sociedad de Futbol v Elche FC - La Liga
Real Sociedad de Futbol v Elche FC - La Liga

3. The referee is a cheat

When decisions do not go our way we find people to blame. More often than not it is the referee. I have not come across one fan who has not blamed the referee. Referees have the thankless job of trying to manage a game without making any mistakes. They are only human and so it is understandable that they may miss a thing two.

I say this right now as I am writing the article but during the game words that cannot be repeated shall be thrown towards the referee if they take a decision, not in favor of the team we are supporting.

Don't get me started on the linesman and the times they make a mistake on an offside decision.


