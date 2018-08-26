3 things Real Madrid need to do in order to win La Liga

One man, nine years, and memories for a lifetime.

Real Madrid has won three UEFA Champions' League Trophies back to back, a feat no other club could possibly attain. However, their performance in the domestic games has been a source of concern for the fans. The Madrid-based club could only win three La Liga titles in the past decade, with Barcelona winning six and Atletico pocketing one.

The Whites have been a sturdy side in the Champions League, and their talisman, Ronaldo, has played a massive part in all of their UCL glory days since 2009.

The Portuguese has scored a staggering 120 goals in his all UCL campaigns and is the all-time top scorer of the UEFA Champions League, with Messi 20 goals behind.

Unfortunately for them, Ronaldo will no more be playing for The Whites, and the Bernabeu outfit have had a hard time finding a replacement. They have the likes of Asensio, Vinicius Jr and Isco up front, but the Los Blancos have no proper bench replacements for their back four.

Bale's inability to stay fit has cost them plenty of games, and without Ronaldo, they have no clinical striker up front, considering the fact that Benzema has been misfiring for a few seasons now. With Hakimi preferring a move to Dortmund, they lack a quality bench for the defence.

So, in such a case, what options should they try, with the transfer window about to close in a few days?

#3 Give Nacho more minutes

Nacho's versatility is one of the best qualities he has. The Spanish defender can play as a centre-back and even on any of the wings, as a wing-back. His speed and quick decision-making are as great as any first team player.

However, Nacho has struggled to get minutes under Zinedine Zidane. Now with Hakimi out, Jesus Vallejo and Nacho are certain to get more minutes. If Julen plans to compete for all the three titles this season, squad rotation is the first and foremost thing he has to keep in mind.

Though Real Madrid has been able to clinch three UEFA Champions League titles in the past three years, their performance in league games has been dreadful.

They finished the league 17 points behind title-winners Barcelona, with Atletico Madrid three points ahead of them.

Real Madrid lacks the squad depth required, but Julen's man management skills are going to pay off by the end of the season. Nacho is certainly a vital player in the squad, and he is likely to get more minutes this season.

