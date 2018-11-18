×
3 Things Real Madrid need to get back to being the best

Anany Sachar
ANALYST
Feature
504   //    18 Nov 2018, 16:02 IST

Real Madrid are one of the grandest clubs in World Football, and they currently sit at 6th in the league table, struggling for goals and results this year after the departure of their leading goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, and club legend, three-peat winning manager Zinedine Zidane. The problems are really piling on for Los Blancos, and they look way off from being the club that lifted the Champions League 4 times in the last 5 years.

Real Madrid is the only club in the history of football to win 2 and 3 Champions Leagues in a row.
Real Madrid is the only club in the history of football to win 2 and 3 Champions Leagues in a row.

They brought in former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui rather unceremoniously and ominously, to replace the enigmatic Frenchman and the former Porto boss ended up having the shortest stint of any manager at the Real Madrid hot-seat after a drubbing at the hands of FC Barcelona.

He's been replaced by former Castilla coach Santiago Solari on a permanent basis after their recent 2-4 victory against the high flying Celta Vigo, and the Argentine has done an overall okay job of steadying the Real Madrid ship.

There are a lot of problems that plague the Madrid squad, and Zidane famously said "The time is right" when he left. He added,

"It's not a decision I've taken lightly. I thought about it carefully and it's the right decision, even though I imagine many may not agree. After three years Real Madrid needs a change, another way of working, another idea, if we are to continue winning. I feel it's going to be difficult to continue winning. And because I'm a winner, I'm going."

That basically sums it all up. He knew before any of us did that the squad has a lot of underlying issues, and with Cristiano Ronaldo no longer present to paper over the cracks with his plethora of goals. Let's take a look at what the club and its hierarchy could do to improve the situation, and get the club back to the top where it deserves to be.

1) Reducing the President's role

Fiorentino Perez is in charge of all major decisions at the club, and he's made a lot of questionable ones of late, like letting Ronaldo leave for a direct European Rival
Fiorentino Perez is in charge of all major decisions at the club, and he's made a lot of questionable ones of late, like letting Ronaldo leave for a direct European Rival

Don't get it wrong, fans are eternally grateful for everything he's done for the club, bringing in one of the most successful eras in the club's rich 116-year history. Papa Perez has been a key figure at the club, responsible for all incoming signings of key players such as Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale to name but a few.

The club have looked in dire need of a sporting director now, and whilst they are the first name that comes to mind when one says European Superclub, they have quite an archaic footballing model that still persists at the club, where the President, assisted by his board of directors makes all decisions for the club.

This outdated approach has worked quite well for Madrid so far, but again, many of the club's problems were masked due to the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo was playing spectacularly.

Appointing a Sporting Director and a technical staff to support him would give the club a new lease on life, bringing in fresh ideas and some much-needed change, as the squad seems to have stagnated in terms of growth and the results they are achieving.

Hiring a person who would run the day to day of the club whilst making the best footballing decisions to help the team progress seems to be the best way for the club to return to the pinnacle of world football. The question is, will Perez & Co. allow it.


Anany Sachar
ANALYST
Football and MMA enthusiast. HalaMadrid!
