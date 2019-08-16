3 things Spurs need to do against Manchester City for a positive result | Premier League 2019/20

Gunjan Kochrekar

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Premier League football is back this weekend after the UEFA Super Cup concluded on Wednesday night. Champions League winners Liverpool emerged vitorious over Europa League winners Chelsea in a closely contested encounter.

The most exciting encounter this weekend is at the Etihad, where Manchester City take on Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City have started this season right where they left in 2018/19, topping the Premier League table with 3 points and a goal difference of 5 after they thrashed West Ham away at the London stadium. City forward Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick in the rout.

Meanwhile, Tottenham were 3-1 winners against Aston Villa, where star striker Harry Kane scored 2 late goals to secure 3 points in a match which was heading for a 1-1 draw.

It will be a big game for both sides tomorrow night, as Pep Guardiola would be looking to delight the City fans with a home win against a top 6 club as the Citizens play their first home match tomorrow. On the contrary, Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to spoil the party as Spurs look to build on their good start.

Today we take a look at the top 3 things Tottenham need to do against Manchester City so that they can secure a positive result against the champions.

#3 Stop City's attacks from the wings

Liverpool v Man City - FA Community Shield

It has been City's primary tactic for the past few seasons to begin the attack from the full-back position using their pacy wing-backs and wingers while defending the opposition attacks from the middle using strong defensive midfielders.

Tottenham's main strategy should be to stop the attack from Kyle Walker, Oleskandr Zinchenko, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez as these 4 players combine really well on the right and left wings respectfully to penetrate the opposition defence.

Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters will most likely be the busiest men tomorrow night and if they fail to contain the City wingers, it will be goals galore for City like it was last weekend.

Pochettino should focus on forcing City to play through the middle and not on the wings so that the impact is less.

