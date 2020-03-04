3 things that Bruno Fernandes has brought to Manchester United

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes againsts Wolverhampton Wanderers

Following his displays this far for Manchester United, many fans would have wished Bruno Fernandes made the switch last summer rather than this winter transfer window. United had everything on course to bring the Portuguese last season to the Theatre of Dreams, but a clause in his contract and the agreement of a fee made the deal fail to materialize.

In just a few games, Bruno Fernandes had already established himself as a fan favourite. Here, we showcase three things he has added so far to Manchester United's style of play. This has changed United's fortunes as they fight to make Champions League football next year as we approach the final stages of this season.

#1 Fast Play

Traditionally, every team in the world has a cultured style of play that they are known for regardless of the coaches who take up duties in the dugouts. In this regard, Manchester United has been known as a team who gets the better of their opponents especially when they hit them on the counter and in Sir Alex Ferguson's 27-year reign as United manager, the fast play with speedy wingers was the style on which he built his success. But United have been devoid of this system in recent times.

Manchester United midfielders before Bruno Fernandes came in were too sluggish going forward and lacked the link to connect the midfield and attack. This is one of the many attributes and immediate changes Fernandes has brought thus far into this new look United team. He reads the game perfectly and releases the ball at the nick of time to continue play.

#2 Set-Pieces

Tactics, strength, even bad officiating might let you down, but a perfectly timed set-piece might send the results your way.

This is one of the major factors United have lacked in recent years. Prior to the Chelsea game where he assisted Harry Maguire to score from a corner kick in the EPL, United have struggled to get goals from corners and set pieces overall in the league.

If they must fancy their chances of competing against the likes of City, Liverpool, Chelsea and the rest above them for silverware, they must start seeing chances in set pieces and Bruno Fernandes has shown glimpses of that in his last four games thus far. He struck a free kick in his game against Wolves which was a near miss and hit the sidebar against Chelsea after which he assisted from a well-timed corner kick.

Anytime Manchester United gets a freekick from 35 yards or less, the United fans heave a sigh of both relief, belief, and hope that something special could come out of it. That is how good he has been with the set-pieces.

#3 Distance Shooting

Hitting the target from distance can be seen as an art and a product of relentless training on accuracy and precision. United midfielders except Paul Pogba have been culpable of not taking chances from outside the box.

Paul Scholes was famous for his long passes and specifically distance shooting. Although it is too early to compare a Scholes shot to that of Bruno Fernandes, but the glimpses and previous goals of the Portuguese show he is the type of player who loves hitting the target from distance.

In his last four games, he has already had 16 shots, 7 of which were on target. He has brought the link-up play to United, together with his wonderful set-pieces and now adding a shooting attribute to that. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be happy to see his winter transfer playing so well and bringing immediate results.