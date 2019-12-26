3 things that could happen in the Leicester City vs Liverpool clash | Premier League 2019-20

Ritwik Pattnaik FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Liverpool FC v Leicester City - Premier League

When the two teams faced off against each other in the Premier League in October, Liverpool defeated Leicester City 2-1 courtesy a stoppage-time penalty scored by captain James Milner.

But back then things were much different than they are now; back then Liverpool and Manchester City were thought to be title contenders, while Leicester were looking to become a top 4 side. As things stand now, Leicester are Liverpool's closest rivals for the Premier League title, making this Boxing day clash a crucial affair.

The match will see Liverpool return back to domestic duties after a triumphant run at the Club World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile Brendan Rodgers, who suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of the champions last time out, would look to get back to winning ways against his former club.

Boxing Day is known to produce some of the Premier League's most entertaining matches. With the top two teams of the league going head-to-head against each other this Boxing Day, let's take a look at three things that could happen in the match:

#3 Fights among the players

Liverpool FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Fights among players have been a familiar sight in the Premier League, dating back to its inception.

Most of the conflicts arise as a heat-of-the-moment dispute and are forgotten after the match. But some fights remain for a longer term as the rows continue even after the end of the 90 minutes.

Most recently Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez's conflict during Liverpool vs Manchester City escalated during the international break, in the England camp. We could see a similar situation in this Leicester-Liverpool clash.

Last October a fight broke out between the two teams, with Leicester's Ayoze Perez and Liverpool's Andrew Robertson being the ones to start the fight. It seemed as though at full time there was a scuffle between Perez and Robertson, leading to Perez pushing Robertson.

Advertisement

Soon enough there was a group of Liverpool players going up against Perez, who was the angriest of the lot. Perez was dragged out of the brawl by his teammates and the fight seemingly ended, but Perez was still seen exchanging words with Robertson while going down the tunnel.

Robertson and Perez will be going head to head again as the Liverpool left-back and the Leicester right-winger will continuously be facing off each other. Given their fight last time and the position they play for their teams, we could have a sequel of the October fight. Red Cards? It's a possibility.

1 / 3 NEXT