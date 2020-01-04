3 things that must happen for Chelsea to consider 2020 a success

Chelsea under Frank Lampard are gunning for a good 2020

The calendar year 2020 has begun and with it comes new expectations for different football clubs in the world. By now, almost every club would have possibly written down on what they must set out to achieve in the new year.

Here, we are going to talk about an English club that has won multiple trophies in the past decade - Chelsea. Right now, the Blues are going through what many call a ' transitional period ' under manager Frank Lampard.

Considering the fact that they were banned from signing players during last year's summer transfer window, the Blues have done well to end 2019 in a top-four position in the Premier League. They currently sit 4th in the league standings with 36 points and are set to face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea have suffered a dip in form in December as they have won only 3 Premier League games from the last 7 and with a tough January ahead, Lampard has to make sure his side's form improves. 2020 will be a make or break year for Lampard and in this piece, we are going to take a look at the three things that should happen for the Englishman to consider 2020 a success.

#3 A top-four finish in the Premier League this season

A top-four finish is a must for the Blues

This is pretty obvious, isn't it? A club of Chelsea's stature belongs in the Champions League year in year out and the minimum Lampard should do is consolidate Chelsea's position in the top four of the Premier League table.

So far, Chelsea have maintained their fourth spot and are currently five points ahead of Manchester United in fifth. The Blues' inconsistency this season has been evident and Lampard wouldn't be highly confident with that gap.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur, among others, are coming for that fourth spot and if Chelsea manage to hold on for a place in next season's Champions League, it would go a long way in considering 2020 a success.

