3 things that must happen for Liverpool to consider 2020 a success

Jan 04, 2020

Liverpool has gone from disappointment under Brendan Rodgers to becoming the most formidable team in Europe under Jürgen Klopp. It has been a decade of ups and downs for Liverpool fans but with last season's Champions League trophy tucked safely in the Anfield cabinet, the club has gone from strength to strength in this season's Premier League campaign. Mind you that this is a team that hasn't lost a Premier League game in a whole calendar year (2019). Formidable and undefeatable playing the heavy metal style of football under Klopp, as he so aptly put it in an interview years ago, geggenpressing has now become a way of life at Anfield. With the superlatives out of the way, we now take a look at what the club needs to do to mark 2020 as a success.

#1 Win that elusive first Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp has almost led Liverpool to the holy grail they craved

This season Liverpool has been a different animal in the Premier League and absolutely ruthless to add to that. As it currently stands, the Anfield outfit are unbeaten midway into the season with 20 games played. They are so ruthless and efficient that they have won 19 games out of 20, drawing just one game, against Manchester United. This has been the best start to a Premier League campaign in the club's history. As it stands, Jurgen Klopp and his Reds are running away with the league title and are surely in cruise control with the massive cushion of a 13-point lead ahead of second placed Leicester City. To cap off these hugely indomitable performances this season, Liverpool will look to win that first Premier League trophy which has eluded them since the start of the Premier League era. The only question is will they do it undefeated like Arsenal's invincibles of 2003-04?

#2 A deep Champions League run and possibly defending the title

Liverpool after winning the UEFA Champions League Final in 2019

It might just be a huge ask for Jurgen Klopp's men to successfully defend their Champions League title and be crowned champions of Europe for a second successive season. They would be only the 2nd club to manage the feat after Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid team of 2016, 2017, and 2018 who went on to win the Champions League thrice in succession. Even if the task seems daunting, this team has all the ingridients to do it. With utter dominance in the league and marked as a fearsome opponent in the Champions League, they could go all the way again. However, should they not, a deep Champions League run trying to defend their title should be considered a success for by the Anfield faithful.

#3 Win a domestic cup, retain their best players and strengthen further

Liverpool is looking to build a legacy team

Liverpool must, as paramount, retain their best players who are leading the club to such heights. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firminho, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold need to be retained and given new contracts committing their future to the club for the forseeable future. To add to their ranks Jurgen Klopp must look at new players who can strengthen the club further. A domestic trophy would also add the icing on the cake to a season where Liverpool have outshone the rest of the pack domestically by a country mile. They've already won the Club World Cup, but can they do the treble? If any side in Europe could achieve that feat at the moment it would be Klopp's Reds. Could this be a historic treble winning season for Liverpool? Only time will tell.