3 things that must happen for Manchester United to make 2020 a success

Will this year prove to be a successful one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

The calendar year of 2019 was a roller-coaster for the Manchester United supporters. The Red Devils were flying at the start of the year with Ole Gunnar Solskjær at the helm as the caretaker manager. After winning 14 out of 19 games, the Norwegian was handed the job permanently at the end of March. However, United's form dropped drastically and they failed to qualify for this season's Champions League after finishing 6th in the Premier League last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have blown hot and cold this season. While they have done incredibly well against top sides, they have struggled to beat teams in the lower half of the league table. United currently sit 5th in the Premier League table- five points behind 4th placed Chelsea - but are still in three other competitions.

Solskjær has preached that 2020 will provide happier times for the Manchester United fans. While they will not be competing for the Premier League title or the Uefa Champions League this year, there are still things that can happen for them to consider this year a success. On that note, we take a look at three things that must happen for Manchester United to consider this year a success.

#3 Revamp the squad in the summer

Solskjær must be fully backed to revamp the squad in the summer

After years of poor recruitment, Manchester United finally had a decent transfer window last summer under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Their three signings - Aaron Wan Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire - have settled in well and have made an immediate impact at the club. The Red Devils also chopped off the deadwood from the squad in order to embed academy players into the first-team squad. However, their failure to bring in reinforcements in certain positions left the squad severely depleted in those areas.

While the Red Devils are keen on bringing in reinforcements in the January transfer window, they are well aware that getting their first-choice targets will be next to impossible for them this month. This makes next summer's transfer window crucial for them. The 13-time Premier League champions are short of quality options in various positions on the pitch and will have to bolster their squad in the summer in order to compete for major honours next season.

Midfield is one position where the Red Devils are seriously lacking depth at the moment, and their resources in that position might further deplete if Nemanja Matić and Paul Pogba leave the club in the upcoming transfer windows. Hence, bolstering the midfield will be the utmost priority. Moreover, the departure of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in the summer left them short of options up-front. While bringing in reinforcements is considered crucial for Manchester United, getting rid of underperforming players will be equally important.

United will have to splash some serious money in the summer transfer window in order to bring in the best players in their respective positions, and their activity in the transfer window will determine whether they will be able to compete for major trophies next season. Hence, it is extremely important that the Red Devils get their recruitment spot on in the summer.

