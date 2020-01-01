5 things we have learnt about Manchester United so far this season

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The 2019-20 Premier League season is at just over its halfway stage and as we step into the start of the new year, every club are analysing their performance so far and reassessing their targets for the rest of the campaign.

However, no top-flight club have had a more topsy-turvy season, so far, than Manchester United. Following a positive start to their campaign, the Red Devils have blown hot and cold, thereby proving to be a fortune teller's nightmare. As we step into the second half of the Premier League season, the only thing we can expect from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men is the unexpected.

Here are five things we have learnt about Manchester United based on their volatile performances so far this season:

#5 Well begun is only half done

Manchester United enjoyed a positive start to the ongoing Premier League season as they crushed Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening day of the campaign. Bolstered by the arrivals of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the summer, United looked resolute in defence. Meanwhile, they posed a serious threat on the counter-attack, thanks to Daniel James, who joined the club from Swansea City, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Working hard this year to make sure we start the next with a bang! 💥 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/QU6LSveJJx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2019

Buoyed by their big win, some Manchester United fans began to believe that this would finally be the year when their team finally turned a corner. However, all their dreams would soon come crashing down as they fell to a surprising defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace the following week. In hindsight, this was a sign of things to come from the Red Devils as almost five months later, they still struggle to put together a positive run of results. Clearly, well begun is only half done as far as Manchester United is concerned.

