3 Things to watch out for in Manchester United's pre-season campaign

The United squad has arrived at Australia as a part of Tour 2019.

Being out action since their loss against Cardiff City, Manchester United supporters will witness their players back in action when they take on Perth Glory for their first game of the their pre-season tour in Australia.

The Red Devils will feature against Leeds United, Inter Milan, Tottenham, Kristiansund, and AC Milan during the course of the pre-season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to put behind last season's disappointment as he prepares his squad for the upcoming campaign which begins against Chelsea on August 11. The Norwegian tactician looked in high spirits during an interview for MUTV ahead of the tour. Solskjaer expressed his excitement ahead of the tour by saying-

“I can’t wait. Then again, I can’t wait to get on tour and have the first game against Perth Glory. I think that’s the first time we’ll see them in the new shirt, in the kit, and that means something. We’ve got some great games coming up as preparation. So, by 11 August, there’s a hungry, fit and smiley squad coming out on to that pitch.”

Manchester United confirmed their 28-man travelling squad with Fred and Matteo Darmian joining the group later. Below is the list of players who arrived at Australia on July 8.

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young.

Midfielders: Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba.

Forwards: Mason Greenwood, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

Without further ado, let's glance through three things we should look for in Man United's pre-season campaign.

#3 The futures of Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba at Man United

Lukaku and Pogba are linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku are subject to heavy links signalling their exit in this summer transfer window. Amid the intense speculation, the aforementioned duo was present on United's flight to Australia.

With the forthcoming season in hindsight, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be eager to train the group of players who are fully committed to his United project- leading to a quick resolution of Lukaku and Pogba's future.

According to reports (Football Italia, via Gazzetta Dello Sport), Lukaku has already agreed on personal terms with Inter Milan and the United chiefs could accelerate the negotiations in the coming days.

The situation surrounding Paul Pogba is not promising due to the club's upscale asking prices, making the next few weeks even more intriguing.

