Manchester United: 3 different tactical formations that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could implement in the upcoming 2019/20 season

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Feature
953   //    30 Jun 2019, 12:57 IST

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Manchester United's summer signings so far.
Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Manchester United's summer signings so far.

Manchester United are trying to revamp their group of players after finishing sixth in the league- way behind their main rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. Ed Woodward has set the tone right in the transfer market by signing two young players in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka thus far.

The Red Devils' spending spree shows no signs of stopping as they target more signings ahead of the 2019/20 season to bridge the gap between themselves and the Premier League's pacesetters.

The new arrivals have addressed some glaring issues prevalent in United's crew, and it also opens the door for Solskjaer to implement various tactics. On this note, let us glance through multiple systems that Ole could implement next season.

Note: This analysis has been done concerning fresh arrivals- subject to change as the club sign new players.

Romelu Lukaku is excluded from this piece due to intense speculation over his future at Man United.

#1 First Formation: 4-3-3

Manchester United's probable lineup in a 4-3-3 formation
Manchester United's probable lineup in a 4-3-3 formation

Jose Mourinho used a 4-3-3 system for a major part of his Old Trafford tenure. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used a similar shape after succeeding the Portuguese tactician last season.

Despite deploying a three-man midfield, the Norwegian inverted the shape with Paul Pogba operating as a number 10 and two defensive shields behind him in the form of Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera.

Much onus will be put on Fred to express his ability as Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera's departure have left the engine room depleted. The Brazilian is blessed with tenacity and silky skills with the ball at his feet - the attributes which Solskjaer craves for in his players. Fred's industry and ball-winning credentials could allow Pogba to operate further forward.

Scott McTominay could compete with Matic for the number six spot after excelling in that position towards the end of last season.

United's latest signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka will compete with Diogo Dalot for the right-back slot and Daniel James could be eased into the frontline while playing on either flank. Tahith Chong is set for a prominent role in first-team next season and could help Lingard in the forward line.

