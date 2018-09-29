3 things we learned from Arsenal’s 5th consecutive Premier League victory

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.51K // 29 Sep 2018, 22:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal manager, Unai Emery

Arsenal rallied to beat Watford 2-0 at the Emirates to register their 7th straight win in all competitions. The game represented the Gunners’ 4th home assignment in 10 days, and they made full use of the home advantage, coming up with the triumph.

Arsenal now find themselves in 5th, level on points with bitter rivals, Tottenham and on the verge of breaking into the Champions League spots.

The game had an ebb and flow to it right from the start with the first golden opportunity falling to Lacazette, who fluffed his lines by firing his attempted ‘dink’ wide. Watford gradually got into the game and took the game to the home team. The Hornets’ performance was miles better than the away displays they produced towards the end of last season.

As the game entered its final quarter, the match became stretched with both teams spurning glorious chances to move ahead. However, Watford were left to rue their missed opportunities after Cathcart’s own goal put the Gunners ahead. A couple of minutes later, Ozil buried a low finish to add some gloss to the scoreline.

The performance was far from a vintage one by the Gunners, and they would count themselves fortunate to end up with all three points. While the victory would serve as another shot in the arm for Emery, he would undoubtedly want his troops to improve.

Through this article, we would look at the three things that we learnt from the Gunners’ 5th consecutive victory.

#3 Torreira adds a lot of bite to the midfield

Torreira was a fiery presence in midfield

Lucas Torreira started his second league game for the Gunners against Watford and did exactly what he was asked to do. He broke up play excellently and sprung the Gunners into action on numerous occasions.

Torreira looked composed on the ball and was efficient rather than extravagant. However, with Arsenal’s other midfielders having an eye for the extravagant, a relatively simpler user of the ball like Torreira complements the midfield superbly.

Additionally, Lucas brought a lot of bite and steel to the midfield. Playing against Deeney, who had infamously accused Arsenal of lacking steel, he was like a terrier in the middle of the park, biting into challenges and not giving the opposition midfielders a moment’s peace.

Partnering Torreira in midfield was Xhaka. With the security of Torreira alongside, Xhaka was able to use his extravagant passing range more effectively. Though he was rarely accorded the time and space to pick out his teammates, he was much better than the games gone by. Moving forward, the Xhaka and Torreira partnership has a lot of potential and one Emery should invest in.

With two league games under his belt, Torreira looks like the midfielder Arsenal have been crying out for. The Gooners would hope that he can remain fit and help spearhead their charge for the Champions League places.

1 / 3 NEXT